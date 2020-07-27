Pint-Sized Clothing Steamers That Deliver Full-Sized Wrinkle-Blasting Results

While are a few solid options when it comes to removing wrinkles and bulges from your clothing, traditional irons and full-sized industrial steamers that you’ll find in retail shops and on photoshoot aren’t exactly the most practical solutions—especially if you’re an avid traveler or live in a smaller space. However, when you’re traveling—whether for business or pleasure—arriving and sporting wrinkled apparel is one of the biggest style faux pas you can commit. One of the biggest keys to looking sharp, polished, professional, and you know, just straight-up put together is showing up in crisp clothing.

Sure, there are plenty of last-minute “hacks” to remove wrinkles from your favorite silk blouse or perfectly-tailored trousers, like sticking them in a steam-filled bathroom with a hot shower running at full heat or using your hair straightening irons as make-shift iron to get the job done, but these tricks aren’t exactly fool-proof, and they can also result in damaged clothing items.

The best solution? Investing in a compact, travel-friendly mini clothing steamer that is ridiculously portable, but still powerful. Not only do these pint-sized steamers remove unsightly crinkles in a pinch, but they also have an off-label benefit of helping to remove germs and grime thanks to the steam treatment. Even if you don’t travel that often, they’re also a super great safe-saving wardrobe solution that stores easily and doesn’t crowd a studio apartment or small bedroom. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few high-powered but portable compact steamers to get the job done without getting in your way.

1. Secura Garment Steamer

This miniature garment steamer may be small, but it doesn’t skimp on the wrinkle-busting power that you’d expect from a full-size version. The fine mist nozzle also allows for even and streamlined results.

2. PurSteam Garment Steamer For Clothes

This tiny but mighty fabric steam blasts away pesky wrinkles in kinks in your clothing, tablecloths, furniture linings, and just about any other linen you can think of. It also doubles as a handheld fabric softener.

3. PERFECTDAY Garment Steamer

Suitable to use on most fabrics, this powerful fabric steam quickly gets rid of creases and wrinkles for both clothing items as well as household linens like bedsheets and curtains.