15 Elevated Milkshakes That Are Worth Every. Damn. Calorie.

15 Elevated Milkshakes That Are Worth Every. Damn. Calorie.

15 Elevated Milkshakes That Are Worth Every. Damn. Calorie.
So, July is National Ice Cream Month. Not that you needed an excuse to eat the stuff, but in case you were waffling between cake or a milkshake for dessert (I like those options), allow this blessed month-long holiday to break the tie.

Ahead, 15 cold, creamy, luscious milkshake recipes—some boozy, some not, take your pick—to indulge in on the hottest summer days, when you can’t ignore your sweet tooth for another second. Just don’t suck yours down so fast you get a brain freeze.

1 of 15

Caramel Milkshake

Broma Bakery

Cotton Candy Milkshakes

Tablespoon

 

Salted Caramel Milkshake

My Baking Addiction

Banana Split Milkshake

Wishes and Dishes

Circus Cookie Milkshake with Frosting and Rainbow Sprinkles

Salty Canary

Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake

Almost Superman

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Milkshake

Wilton

Oreo Milkshakes

Spiced

All-American Chocolate Malted Milkshake

Mom Endeavors

Whoppers Malted Milkshake

Meatloaf and Melodrama

Mocha Chip Frappe

What the Fork

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Boozy Milkshake

No Spoon Necessary

Boozy Blueberry Pancake Milkshake

Cookie Named Desire

Boozy Chocolate Milkshake

Dine and Dish

Tipsy Caramel S'more Milkshake

With Salt and Wit

