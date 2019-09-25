StyleCaster
Share

The Milan Fashion Week Runways Were Filled with Absolutely Stunning Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Milan Fashion Week Runways Were Filled with Absolutely Stunning Looks

Maggie Griswold
by
The Milan Fashion Week Runways Were Filled with Absolutely Stunning Looks
Photo: Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

Milan Fashion Week may be over, but the runway looks continue on in our hearts (and on the Internet). Fashion month has been ablaze with incredibly chic looks that give us a taste of what to expect in Spring/Summer 2020 collections, and the ensembles we saw in Milan have been the cherry on top of a sartorial sundae. The best Milan Fashion Week runway looks all have one thing in common: They’re utterly eye-catching. Obviously, this can mean many different things, but each of the looks below kept us coming back for more. Whether the outfits were stunningly simple or incredibly elaborate, the Milan Fashion Week runways brought the heat.

Picking a favorite runway show from Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 would be pretty much impossible. Picking a few favorite ensembles from each show, however, is much easier (although still quite difficult! There were so many good looks this season!) So, that’s what we did. StyleCaster went through all the Milan Fashion Week runway shows and selected the best of the best to give you your own front-row seat to all the action. Sure, technically you weren’t invited to sit front row at these shows, but who needs that when you have photos you can stare at for hours instead of models walking past you at lightening speed? This is totally better, right?! (Right.)

Below, find our favorite picks from the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 runways. You’re sure to find outfit inspiration, trending colors for 2020 and a lot of looks you’re not sure you could ever pull off (but totally want to). Now sit back, relax and enjoy the fashion.

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Angel Chen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Anteprima show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Dolce and Gabbana show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid on the catwalk
Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Shuting Qiu show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Shuting Qiu show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Tiziano Guardini show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Runway

Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Dolce and Gabbana show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock (10417030ae)
Model on the catwalk
Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 18 Sep 2019

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock (10417021aj)
Model on the catwalk
Peter Pilotto show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 18 Sep 2019

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Models on the catwalk
Angel Chen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Tiziano Guardini show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk
Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Simona Marziali – MRZ show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Genny show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Anteprima show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Binx Walton on the catwalk
Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Emporio Armani show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk
Max Mara show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Anteprima show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid on the catwalk
Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Annakiki show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Arthur Arbesser show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Marco Rambaldi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
N.21 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Arthur Arbesser show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Peter Pilotto show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Angel Chen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk
Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Annakiki show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Calcaterra show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Annakiki show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Peter Pilotto show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk
Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Simona Marziali – MRZ show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock.
A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy—Fashion S/S 2020 Moschino, Milan, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Bottega Veneta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Simona Marziali – MRZ show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Marco Rambaldi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Tiziano Guardini show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk
Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Bottega Veneta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Luisa Beccaria show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Emporio Armani show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Act N.1 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Luisa Beccaria show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid on the catwalk
Max Mara show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Jil Sander show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Act N.1 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Max Mara show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
N.21 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 18 Sep 2019

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk
Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Jil Sander show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk
Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Runway

WWD/Shutterstock.
Vittoria Ceretti on the catwalk
Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy

Tags:
share