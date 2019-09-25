The Milan Fashion Week Runways Were Filled with Absolutely Stunning Looks

Scroll To See More Images
Milan Fashion Week may be over, but the runway looks continue on in our hearts (and on the Internet). Fashion month has been ablaze with incredibly chic looks that give us a taste of what to expect in Spring/Summer 2020 collections, and the ensembles we saw in Milan have been the cherry on top of a sartorial sundae. The
best Milan Fashion Week runway looks all have one thing in common: They’re utterly eye-catching. Obviously, this can mean many different things, but each of the looks below kept us coming back for more. Whether the outfits were stunningly simple or incredibly elaborate, the Milan Fashion Week runways brought the heat.
Picking a favorite
runway show from Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 would be pretty much impossible. Picking a few favorite ensembles from each show, however, is much easier (although still quite difficult! There were so many good looks this season!) So, that’s what we did. StyleCaster went through all the Milan Fashion Week runway shows and selected the best of the best to give you your own front-row seat to all the action. Sure, technically you weren’t invited to sit front row at these shows, but who needs that when you have photos you can stare at for hours instead of models walking past you at lightening speed? This is totally better, right?! (Right.)
Below, find our favorite picks from the
Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 runways. You’re sure to find outfit inspiration, trending colors for 2020 and a lot of looks you’re not sure you could ever pull off (but totally want to). Now sit back, relax and enjoy the fashion.
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Angel Chen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Anteprima show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Dolce and Gabbana show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Shuting Qiu show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Shuting Qiu show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Tiziano Guardini show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Dolce and Gabbana show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock (10417030ae)
Model on the catwalk Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 18 Sep 2019
WWD/Shutterstock (10417021aj)
Model on the catwalk Peter Pilotto show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 18 Sep 2019
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Models on the catwalk Angel Chen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Tiziano Guardini show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Simona Marziali – MRZ show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Genny show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Anteprima show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Binx Walton on the catwalk Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Emporio Armani show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Max Mara show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Anteprima show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Annakiki show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Arthur Arbesser show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Marco Rambaldi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk N.21 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Arthur Arbesser show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Peter Pilotto show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Angel Chen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Alberta Ferretti show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Annakiki show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Calcaterra show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Marcus Tondo/WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Annakiki show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Peter Pilotto show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Simona Marziali – MRZ show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock.
A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy—Fashion S/S 2020 Moschino, Milan, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Bottega Veneta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Simona Marziali – MRZ show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Prada show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Marco Rambaldi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Tiziano Guardini show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Moschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Bottega Veneta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Luisa Beccaria show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Emporio Armani show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Act N.1 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Luisa Beccaria show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Max Mara show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Jil Sander show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Act N.1 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Max Mara show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk N.21 show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 18 Sep 2019
WWD/Shutterstock.
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Jil Sander show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Model on the catwalk Vivetta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy
WWD/Shutterstock.
Vittoria Ceretti on the catwalk Fendi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy