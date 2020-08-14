Metallic Tinsel Foil Curtains Are Party Must-Haves

Whether you’re throwing a bachelorette party or birthday party, you can take it to the next level with tinsel curtains. Having a shiny curtain in your celebration space automatically changes the dress code. We don’t know why, but those are the rules. This sheet of tinsel makes the party seem more official. It gives you an excuse to put on your most red-carpet-worthy dress and tell your friends to dress to the nines. If a fringe curtain is there, they know there’s going to be a ton of reels and photos taken. And that most of them will end up on social media.

We rounded up the best metallic tinsel foil curtains for your next shindig. No matter if you want the classic gold or want something funky like a metallic green curtain, these three curtain sets have you covered. Each curtain set comes with a different number of panels. One pick comes with four panels at the most, which should cover a wall in your apartment. The curtains are super easy to hang up. All you have to do is peel the adhesive off and place. Who said prepping for a party was hard?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. GOER 3.2 ft x 9.8 ft Metallic Tinsel Foil Fringe Curtains

With this set, you get three foil fringe curtains. Each one is 3.2 ft. by 8.9 ft. tall, so one will easily cover an entire doorway. Unlike other fringe curtains, this one will cover an entire wall, leaving no wall peeking through. You can get a tinsel foil curtain in just about any color, from orange to blue. It’s easy to hang up, but be careful taking it out of the package, as it’s delicate and could rip.

2. Sumind 4 Pack Foil Curtains Metallic Fringe Curtains

Made out of tinsel, these shiny curtains are super easy to install. You just rip the double-sided tape off of the top of the 3.28 ft. by 8.2 ft. curtain and paste it place. These curtains are designed to last, so you can reuse them for your next occasion that calls for a little sparkle. You get four curtain panels per set, and there are 12 different colors to choose from.

3. BEISHIDA 2 Pack Foil Fringe Curtain

You can adjust these tinsel to your party needs. They’re 3.28 ft. by 6.56 ft., so they’re a little shorter than our other options. You install them by taking off the adhesive backing and taping them up. If you want to edit the size of these curtains, you can trim them with some scissors. The curtains come in black, blue, gold, green, pink, purple, red, silver and white.