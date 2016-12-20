StyleCaster
21 Metallic Dresses You Can Wear Long After the Holidays

Photo: LPA

Even the most subdued wardrobe is susceptible to a little sparkle this time of year, whether in the form of liquid-gold lamé, colorful, Gucci-inspired Lurex, or a smattering of rogue embellishments across a sleeve or lapel.

Here’s the thing, though: metallics aren’t always the most practical pieces to own. In less festive seasons, it may not seem so instinctive to reach for that glittery gold dress—especially when everyone else has reverted to their all-black attire.

But not all metallic dresses have to be relegated to the back of your closet alongside your ugly sweater once January 1 arrives. In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up 21 dresses that could, in the spirit of seasonless dressing, be worn this week to a holiday party, and repurposed for, say, a dressy dinner in March (as in the case of A.L.C.’s pleated copper midi) or a friend’s wedding in July (see: slinky slip dresses by Nili Lotan and Mango).

1 of 21

Radford Dress, $128; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

A.L.C. Alba Lamé Dress, $895; at Barneys New York

Metallic Midi Dress, $49; at Few Moda

Photo: Few Moda

Diane von Furstenberg Havita Slip Dress, $898; at Shopbop

Juanita Metallic Pleat Shift Dress, $26; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Foil Jersey Faux Wrap Dress with Cutout Details, $109.95; at Lane Bryant

Photo: Lane Bryant

Moonlight Wrap Dress, $300; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Dress 70, $548; at LPA

Photo: LPA

Spaghetti Strap Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Wen Dress, $350; at Shoshanna

Photo: Shoshanna

Short Cami Dress, $545; at Nili Lotan

Photo: Nili Lotan

Pink Clove Metallic Long-Sleeve Dress, $43; at ASOS

Textured Glitter Knit Dress, $115; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Kendall & Kylie Shimmery Slip Dress, $39.95; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Runway Carlene Dress, $229 (was $298); at BCBGMAXAZRIA

Sequined Dress, $175; at COS

Michael Kors Collection Embellished Metallic Brocade Mini Dress, $1,797 (was $2,995); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Gold Fringe Party Dress, $184; at Nicole Miller

Photo: Nicole Miller

Camilla & Marc Fresia Sleeveless Metallic Midi Slip Dress, $550; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

The Jetset Diaries Gold Diamond Mini Dress, $189; at 8th Story

Photo: 8th Story

Tosia Jersey Marian Mini Dress, $214 (was $428); at Assembly New York

