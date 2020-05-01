51 Of The Best Ever Met Gala Looks To Help You Forget 2020 Is—*Sigh*—Cancelled

To anyone who lives for the Met Gala every year, I understand how upsetting it is knowing that fashion’s biggest night has been cancelled for 2020. Although it brings me pain to even have to type the words, it’s time to face the reality, cry (a lot) and move on—and what better way to push past the sadness than revel in some of the best Met Gala looks of all time? By immersing ourselves in iconic ensembles from the 1990s up to 2019, maybe we can slowly start to forget (or at least come to terms with the fact) that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. After all, who can be sad staring at Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker looking hot as hell through the years?

The Met Gala 2020 theme was slated to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” inspired by the 1992 film Orlando, which is based on the Virginia Woolf novel of the same name. While we won’t get to see the style interpretations of this theme—or get to see Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Ghesquière and Lin-Manuel Miranda co-chair—we can still admire looks from the past that are easily some of the best outfits of all time. I know it’s not quite the same, but perhaps there are some Met Gala looks you’ve never seen before, making this an all-new experience. Whatever makes the pain subside, friends!

Below, you’ll find 51 of the most unique, gorgeous and jaw-dropping Met Gala looks of all time. From Madonna’s iconic corset outfit and Rihanna’s puffy-sleeve tuxedo in 2009 to Billy Porter’s gold-winged look and Harry Styles’ see-through shirt in 2019, there are so many swoon-worthy and inspiring ensembles to behold. Consider this the best of the best, and your front row seat to all things Met Gala through the years.

1. Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

2. Madonna, Met Gala 2009

3. Lizzo, Met Gala 2019

4. Florence Welch, Met Gala 2012

5. Lady Gaga, Met Gala 2019

6. Christina Ricci, Met Gala 2011

7. Karolina Kurkova, Met Gala 2005

8. Katie Holmes, Met Gala 2008

9. Kristen Stewart, Met Gala 2013

10. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2005

11. Chloe Sevigny, Met Gala 1998

12. Mary Kate Olsen, Met Gala 2009

13. Leighton Meester, Met Gala 2009

14. Rihanna, Met Gala 2009

15. Liv Tyler, Met Gala 2009

16. Billy Porter, Met Gala 2019

17. Naomi Campbell, Met Gala 2011

18. Kate Moss, Met Gala 2009

19. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2011

20. Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2011

21. Serena Williams, Met Gala 2011

22. Lana Del Ray, Met Gala 2012

23. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2014

24. Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2014

25. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2012

26. Miley Cyrus, Met Gala 2013

27. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2013

28. Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2013

29. Katy Perry, Met Gala 2010

30. Madonna, Met Gala 2013

31. Brie Larson, Met Gala 2014

32. Katy Perry, Met Gala 2015

33. Rihanna, Met Gala 2014

34. Rita Ora, Met Gala 2014

35. Solange Knowles, Met Gala 2015

36. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2015

37. Zendaya, Met Gala 2019

38. Lupita Nyong’o, Met Gala 2014

39. Rosario Dawson, Met Gala 2010

40. Diana Ross, Met Gala 2003

41. Harry Styles & Jared Leto, Met Gala 2019

42. Anna Wintour, Met Gala 2004

43. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2007

44. Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2019

45. Chanel Iman, Met Gala 2008

46. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2015

47. Kirsten Dunst, Met Gala 2007

48. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2011

49. Ezra Miller, Met Gala 2019

50. Lena Waithe, Met Gala 2018

51. Rihanna, Met Gala 2017