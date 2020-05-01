StyleCaster
51 Of The Best Ever Met Gala Looks To Help You Forget 2020 Is—*Sigh*—Cancelled

by

Maggie Griswold
by
51 Of The Best Ever Met Gala Looks To Help You Forget 2020 Is—*Sigh*—Cancelled
Photo: Shutterstock. ART: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

To anyone who lives for the Met Gala every year, I understand how upsetting it is knowing that fashion’s biggest night has been cancelled for 2020. Although it brings me pain to even have to type the words, it’s time to face the reality, cry (a lot) and move on—and what better way to push past the sadness than revel in some of the best Met Gala looks of all time? By immersing ourselves in iconic ensembles from the 1990s up to 2019, maybe we can slowly start to forget (or at least come to terms with the fact) that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. After all, who can be sad staring at Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker looking hot as hell through the years?

The Met Gala 2020 theme was slated to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” inspired by the 1992 film Orlando, which is based on the Virginia Woolf novel of the same name. While we won’t get to see the style interpretations of this theme—or get to see Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Ghesquière and Lin-Manuel Miranda co-chair—we can still admire looks from the past that are easily some of the best outfits of all time. I know it’s not quite the same, but perhaps there are some Met Gala looks you’ve never seen before, making this an all-new experience. Whatever makes the pain subside, friends!

Below, you’ll find 51 of the most unique, gorgeous and jaw-dropping Met Gala looks of all time. From Madonna’s iconic corset outfit and Rihanna’s puffy-sleeve tuxedo in 2009 to Billy Porter’s gold-winged look and Harry Styles’ see-through shirt in 2019, there are so many swoon-worthy and inspiring ensembles to behold. Consider this the best of the best, and your front row seat to all things Met Gala through the years.

 

1. Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

2. Madonna, Met Gala 2009

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

3. Lizzo, Met Gala 2019

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock.

 

4. Florence Welch, Met Gala 2012

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

 

5. Lady Gaga, Met Gala 2019

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock.

 

6. Christina Ricci, Met Gala 2011

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

 

7. Karolina Kurkova, Met Gala 2005

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

 

8. Katie Holmes, Met Gala 2008

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

 

9. Kristen Stewart, Met Gala 2013

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

10. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2005

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

11. Chloe Sevigny, Met Gala 1998

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

12. Mary Kate Olsen, Met Gala 2009

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock.

 

13. Leighton Meester, Met Gala 2009

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

 

14. Rihanna, Met Gala 2009

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock .

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock .

 

15. Liv Tyler, Met Gala 2009

Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

16. Billy Porter, Met Gala 2019

STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Looks

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock.

 

17. Naomi Campbell, Met Gala 2011

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

 

18. Kate Moss, Met Gala 2009

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

19. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2011

STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Looks

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Ramson/AP/Shutterstock.

 

20. Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2011

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

 

21. Serena Williams, Met Gala 2011

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock.

 

22. Lana Del Ray, Met Gala 2012

Michael Bowles/Shutterstock.

Michael Bowles/Shutterstock.

 

23. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2014

STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Looks

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

24. Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2014

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

25. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2012

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

26. Miley Cyrus, Met Gala 2013

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

27. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2013

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

28. Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2013

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

29. Katy Perry, Met Gala 2010

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock .

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock .

 

30. Madonna, Met Gala 2013

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

 

31. Brie Larson, Met Gala 2014

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

 

32. Katy Perry, Met Gala 2015

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

33. Rihanna, Met Gala 2014

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

 

34. Rita Ora, Met Gala 2014

Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

35. Solange Knowles, Met Gala 2015

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

36. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2015

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

37. Zendaya, Met Gala 2019

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock .

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock .

 

38. Lupita Nyong’o, Met Gala 2014

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

39. Rosario Dawson, Met Gala 2010

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock .

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock .

 

40. Diana Ross, Met Gala 2003

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock .

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock .

 

41. Harry Styles & Jared Leto, Met Gala 2019

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

 

42. Anna Wintour, Met Gala 2004

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

 

43. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2007

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

 

44. Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2019

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

45. Chanel Iman, Met Gala 2008

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

 

46. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2015

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock.

 

47. Kirsten Dunst, Met Gala 2007

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock.

 

48. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2011

Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock.

Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock.

 

49. Ezra Miller, Met Gala 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

 

50. Lena Waithe, Met Gala 2018

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

 

51. Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

 

