51 Of The Best Ever Met Gala Looks To Help You Forget 2020 Is—*Sigh*—Cancelled

To anyone who lives for the Met Gala every year, I understand how upsetting it is knowing that fashion’s biggest night has been cancelled for 2020. Although it brings me pain to even have to type the words, it’s time to face the reality, cry (a lot) and move on—and what better way to push past the sadness than revel in some of the best Met Gala looks of all time? By immersing ourselves in iconic ensembles from the 1990s up to 2019, maybe we can slowly start to forget (or at least come to terms with the fact) that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. After all, who can be sad staring at Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker looking hot as hell through the years?
The Met Gala 2020 theme was slated to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” inspired by the 1992 film Orlando, which is based on the Virginia Woolf novel of the same name. While we won’t get to see the style interpretations of this theme—or get to see Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Ghesquière and Lin-Manuel Miranda co-chair—we can still admire looks from the past that are easily some of the best outfits of all time. I know it’s not quite the same, but perhaps there are some Met Gala looks you’ve never seen before, making this an all-new experience. Whatever makes the pain subside, friends!
Below, you’ll find 51 of the most unique, gorgeous and jaw-dropping Met Gala looks of all time. From Madonna’s iconic corset outfit and Rihanna’s puffy-sleeve tuxedo in 2009 to Billy Porter’s gold-winged look and Harry Styles’ see-through shirt in 2019, there are so many swoon-worthy and inspiring ensembles to behold. Consider this the best of the best, and your front row seat to all things Met Gala through the years.
1. Rihanna, Met Gala 2015
2. Madonna, Met Gala 2009
3. Lizzo, Met Gala 2019
4. Florence Welch, Met Gala 2012
5. Lady Gaga, Met Gala 2019
6. Christina Ricci, Met Gala 2011
7. Karolina Kurkova, Met Gala 2005
8. Katie Holmes, Met Gala 2008
9. Kristen Stewart, Met Gala 2013
10. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2005
11. Chloe Sevigny, Met Gala 1998
12. Mary Kate Olsen, Met Gala 2009
13. Leighton Meester, Met Gala 2009
14. Rihanna, Met Gala 2009
15. Liv Tyler, Met Gala 2009
16. Billy Porter, Met Gala 2019
17. Naomi Campbell, Met Gala 2011
18. Kate Moss, Met Gala 2009
19. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2011
20. Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2011
21. Serena Williams, Met Gala 2011
22. Lana Del Ray, Met Gala 2012
23. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2014
24. Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2014
25. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2012
26. Miley Cyrus, Met Gala 2013
27. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2013
28. Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2013
29. Katy Perry, Met Gala 2010
30. Madonna, Met Gala 2013
31. Brie Larson, Met Gala 2014
32. Katy Perry, Met Gala 2015
33. Rihanna, Met Gala 2014
34. Rita Ora, Met Gala 2014
35. Solange Knowles, Met Gala 2015
36. Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2015
37. Zendaya, Met Gala 2019
38. Lupita Nyong’o, Met Gala 2014
39. Rosario Dawson, Met Gala 2010
40. Diana Ross, Met Gala 2003
41. Harry Styles & Jared Leto, Met Gala 2019
42. Anna Wintour, Met Gala 2004
43. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2007
44. Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2019
45. Chanel Iman, Met Gala 2008
46. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2015
47. Kirsten Dunst, Met Gala 2007
48. Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala 2011
49. Ezra Miller, Met Gala 2019
50. Lena Waithe, Met Gala 2018
51. Rihanna, Met Gala 2017