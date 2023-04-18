StyleCaster
Share

The 14 Coolest Men’s Sweater Polos For Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 14 Coolest Men’s Sweater Polos For Spring

by
The 14 Coolest Men’s Sweater Polos For Spring
Photo: Bugatchi; Marine Layer; Todd Snyder; Topman; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In menswear these days, sneakers are now more like boots, cargo pants are surprisingly tailored, and your new favorite polo just might have more in common with a sweater. If that last swerve really threw you for a loop, fear not: We’re here to tell you all about the best sweater polos, the kind of retro-tinged style Don Draper or Steve McQueen might have loved—and the kind that’s very much back in style.

Designers have mined the ‘50s and ‘60s for inspiration without end for years, but there are certain styles having a major moment. There’s something crisp, classy and effortlessly cool about the sweater polo. It’s got less in common with the neon-hued polos of the early 2000s and much more of a tailored, refined vibe.

Often made from wool blends or even moisture-wicking materials like merino wool, the sweater polo is a perfect hybrid to wear during the spring—polished enough (and warm enough) to pull double-duty at the office and during a breezy rooftop happy hour. 

And when you want to channel the easygoing fare of a European vacation without leaving the U.S., there’s something about the sweater polo that calls to mind, say, The Talented Mr. Ripley (minus the nefarious undertones). The next polo you wear should be more like a sweater, and that’s where our favorite sweater polos enter your wardrobe. 

Todd Snyder sweater polo

Photo: Todd Snyder

Designer Todd Snyder has a knack for bringing the past into the modern day, as with this luxurious tipped polo made from a blend of Italian cotton and silk. The piped placket and sleeves are tastefully preppy. 

Todd Snyder Italian Cotton Silk Polo $198
Buy Now
Ben Sherman Sweater Polo

Photo: Ben Sherman

Because it’s built with knit cuffs and knit ribbing at the waist, a sweater polo drapes more elegantly than a traditional cotton pique polo—and this Ben Sherman number is no exception. Note the open neckline for a suitably laidback look. 

Ben Sherman Textured Stripe Knit Polo $189
Buy Now
Topman Mixed Stitch Short Sleeve Polo Sweater

Photo: Nordstrom

The best sweater polos often mix things up from the norm in terms of texture and color. This polo sweater from Topman incorporates two different types of stitching in breezy, 100 percent cotton. Wear it underneath a navy cotton blazer. 

Topman Mixed Stitch Short Sleeve Polo $65
Buy Now
Open Edit Short Sleeve Quarter Zip Polo Sweater

Photo: Nordstrom

Unlike other sweater polos, or the more straightforward button polo, this sharp Open Edit take on the style replaces the button placket with a sporty, streamlined zip front. The blend of viscose and cotton also has more in common with performance fabric, so you’ll stay plenty comfortable. 

Open Edit Quarter Zip Polo Sweater $49
Buy Now
Long Sleeve Johnny Collar Polo Sweater

Photo: Nordstrom

The open Johnny collar of this polo should prove especially appealing if you want to channel an air of refinement while dressing in supreme comfort. Think James Bond in Casino Royale, with a much lower price tag. 

Nordstrom Long-Sleeve Johnny Collar Polo $80
Buy Now
Bugatchi Rib Short Sleeve Sweater

Photo: Nordstrom

Cotton blended with nylon gives this polo sweater some substance and stretch, while an array of vivid color options practically screams spring and summer style. For best results, pair one of these with cream or beige linen trousers, then hit up your favorite patio for drinks with friends.

Bugatchi Rib Short-Sleeve Polo $179
Buy Now
Sandro Polo sweater

Photo: Bloomingdales

The best sweater polos are luxurious enough to wear for a night on the town, but laidback enough to wear to a beach weekend. This stretchy knit polo fits the bill quite nicely. 

Sandra Pablo Polo-Style Sweater $140
Buy Now
bonobossweaterpolo The 14 Coolest Mens Sweater Polos For Spring

Photo: Bonobos

The cable-knit sweater you love to wear on brisk winter days gets turned into a lightweight, handsome sweater polo with cable-knit stitching and an open color. Either color option is rich and flattering when worn with off-white chinos or five-pocket pants. 

Bonobos Cable Sweater Polo $108
Buy Now
allude cashmere sweater

Photo: Mr. Porter

“Quiet luxury” is the name of the game among the world’s best dressers—pieces that are simple on the surface, but extremely well-made and endlessly comfortable up close. This cashmere sweater with a polo placket and collar handily checks those boxes. 

ALLUDE Cashmere Sweater $555
Buy Now
Ted Baker sweater polo

Photo: Ted Baker

While some sweater polos stick to a more traditional polo button placket, this Ted Baker version borrows a design more closely associated with the cardigan. The result is a seriously cool hybrid polo you can even wear unbuttoned over a navy T-shirt.

Ted Baker Proof Knitted Polo Shirt $195
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Cotton Collection Polo

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Opt for long sleeves and an eye-catching basket weave design. The Italian-made construction is a nice perk at an agreeable price, too. 

Saks Collection Cotton Polo Sweater $198
Buy Now
Marine Layer Greyson Sweater Polo in Mahogany Color Block

Photo: Marine Layer

Like the rugged henley, there’s something a bit edgy and absolutely retro about the sweater polo. This color-blocked number looks like it came straight from a 1970s boardwalk photo, which is the point.

Marine Layer Greyson Sweater Polo $108
Buy Now
Johnnie-O Baker Sweater Polo

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Searching for a polo that reads a bit more “outdoor getaway” than “rooftop soiree” for spring and summer? This sweater polo, with its textured waffle knit, stand-up collar and four-button placket, is the kind of pullover made to be worn on brisk mornings and cool nights around a bonfire. 

Johnnie-O Baker Sweater Polo $148
Buy Now
Psycho Bunny Jacquard Fashion Polo

Photo: Psycho Bunny

For something with the visually appealing weave of a sweater polo and yet the lightweight construction of cotton, opt for this tasteful shirt with a cool herringbone-weave pattern. 

Psycho Bunny Jacquard Knit Polo $87
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

Tags:
share