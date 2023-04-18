The 14 Coolest Men’s Sweater Polos For Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In menswear these days, sneakers are now more like boots, cargo pants are surprisingly tailored, and your new favorite polo just might have more in common with a sweater. If that last swerve really threw you for a loop, fear not: We’re here to tell you all about the best sweater polos, the kind of retro-tinged style Don Draper or Steve McQueen might have loved—and the kind that’s very much back in style.

Designers have mined the ‘50s and ‘60s for inspiration without end for years, but there are certain styles having a major moment. There’s something crisp, classy and effortlessly cool about the sweater polo. It’s got less in common with the neon-hued polos of the early 2000s and much more of a tailored, refined vibe.

Often made from wool blends or even moisture-wicking materials like merino wool, the sweater polo is a perfect hybrid to wear during the spring—polished enough (and warm enough) to pull double-duty at the office and during a breezy rooftop happy hour.

And when you want to channel the easygoing fare of a European vacation without leaving the U.S., there’s something about the sweater polo that calls to mind, say, The Talented Mr. Ripley (minus the nefarious undertones). The next polo you wear should be more like a sweater, and that’s where our favorite sweater polos enter your wardrobe.

Designer Todd Snyder has a knack for bringing the past into the modern day, as with this luxurious tipped polo made from a blend of Italian cotton and silk. The piped placket and sleeves are tastefully preppy.

Because it’s built with knit cuffs and knit ribbing at the waist, a sweater polo drapes more elegantly than a traditional cotton pique polo—and this Ben Sherman number is no exception. Note the open neckline for a suitably laidback look.

The best sweater polos often mix things up from the norm in terms of texture and color. This polo sweater from Topman incorporates two different types of stitching in breezy, 100 percent cotton. Wear it underneath a navy cotton blazer.

Unlike other sweater polos, or the more straightforward button polo, this sharp Open Edit take on the style replaces the button placket with a sporty, streamlined zip front. The blend of viscose and cotton also has more in common with performance fabric, so you’ll stay plenty comfortable.

The open Johnny collar of this polo should prove especially appealing if you want to channel an air of refinement while dressing in supreme comfort. Think James Bond in Casino Royale, with a much lower price tag.

Cotton blended with nylon gives this polo sweater some substance and stretch, while an array of vivid color options practically screams spring and summer style. For best results, pair one of these with cream or beige linen trousers, then hit up your favorite patio for drinks with friends.

The best sweater polos are luxurious enough to wear for a night on the town, but laidback enough to wear to a beach weekend. This stretchy knit polo fits the bill quite nicely.

The cable-knit sweater you love to wear on brisk winter days gets turned into a lightweight, handsome sweater polo with cable-knit stitching and an open color. Either color option is rich and flattering when worn with off-white chinos or five-pocket pants.

“Quiet luxury” is the name of the game among the world’s best dressers—pieces that are simple on the surface, but extremely well-made and endlessly comfortable up close. This cashmere sweater with a polo placket and collar handily checks those boxes.

While some sweater polos stick to a more traditional polo button placket, this Ted Baker version borrows a design more closely associated with the cardigan. The result is a seriously cool hybrid polo you can even wear unbuttoned over a navy T-shirt.

Opt for long sleeves and an eye-catching basket weave design. The Italian-made construction is a nice perk at an agreeable price, too.

Like the rugged henley, there’s something a bit edgy and absolutely retro about the sweater polo. This color-blocked number looks like it came straight from a 1970s boardwalk photo, which is the point.

Searching for a polo that reads a bit more “outdoor getaway” than “rooftop soiree” for spring and summer? This sweater polo, with its textured waffle knit, stand-up collar and four-button placket, is the kind of pullover made to be worn on brisk mornings and cool nights around a bonfire.

For something with the visually appealing weave of a sweater polo and yet the lightweight construction of cotton, opt for this tasteful shirt with a cool herringbone-weave pattern.