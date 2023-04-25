16 Men’s Overshirts Perfect For (Almost) Every Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The best spring days often bring with them a sense of breezy relief—the worst of winter is over, sunny days await, and yet, you’re not out of the woods just yet. It might feel a tad brisk in the morning and unexpectedly chilly when the sun goes down, but there’s luckily an ace in the hole in your menswear wardrobe: One of the best men’s overshirts is a jack-of-all-trades solution when it comes to seasonal layering.

More substantial than an Oxford shirt, the best men’s overshirts boast thicker fabric (like cotton canvas or chambray), and they nod to the past: The kind of hearty shirt your father or grandfather would throw on in the garage, one that can take a bit of a beating. There’s something effortlessly cool about the overshirt, too. You can throw one on atop a white tee to lift your look from basic to on-trend, and the overshirt can even be worn over, well, another shirt, like a garment-dyed Oxford shirt.

With a roomier cut and fit, overshirts are made for layering on days when it’s too hot to wear a denim jacket or a waxed trucker jacket, as well as on days when a downpour isn’t in the forecast (if that’s the case, go with one of the best trench coats). So, who can wear an overshirt? In these days of anything-goes style, where your “office” is more likely a corner coffee shop, anyone can rock one of the best overshirts this spring. These are the best ones to elevate your look on sunny, upbeat spring days.

Wrangler turns the on-trend Western shirt into an overshirt with a boxy fit in a dusty shade of tan. Front chest pockets provide everyday carry storage space, and the cotton construction is lightweight yet dependable for work—or a post-work cold one.

The traditional grey shop shirt gets a bit of a minimal, high fashion update in a slim-fitting, 100 percent cotton build. Consider wearing it with charcoal denim for a unique monochrome look.

The thing with the best men’s overshirts is that you can toss one on and then forget about it. This garment-washed stretch canvas shacket is comfortable enough to wear on a day hike, yet polished enough to grab dinner back in town.

The black denim jacket is a cool, edgy style move, and the black denim overshirt deserves its day in the sun, too. Oversize metal buttons and a stretch cotton blend provide a nice mix of durability and comfort.

AG Elias Denim Overshirt $245 Buy Now

Lucky Brand turns back the clock with this deep-hued overshirt that looks like something your pops might have worn to work on his hot rod in the 1970s. Made from a stretch wool blend with durable elbow patches, that retro design detailing isn’t a bad thing at all.

Lucky Brand Plaid Workwear Overshirt $129 Buy Now

Taylor Stitch mines the past for inspiration, turning to old-school workwear pieces to craft this stonewashed hemp and cotton-blend overshirt. The oversized front patch pockets and the raglan sleeve construction deliver all the utility and mobility you need, but beyond that, it’s just a cool, retro-meets-rugged overshirt.

It’s the soft brushed fabric, oversized fit and front chest pockets that take this piece into shirt jacket territory, the kind you can wear atop a graphic tee after catching some early morning waves or rays.

Quiksilver Smoke Trail Shirt $76 Buy Now

Sometimes, the best overshirts look like something unearthed at an exceptionally cool vintage shop. This patchwork denim overshirt calls to mind iconic French workwear with an over-dyed color and useful patch pockets.

Corridor Duck Dye Overshirt $265 Buy Now

Garment-dyed, organic French Terry cotton offers up an impossibly smooth handfeel, while the dual snap chest pockets are downright useful (as is the front-button snap placket).

Tentree French Terry Colville Shacket $98 Buy Now

Go right to the source with a durable overshirt with style inspiration drawn directly from the military. The cotton canvas fabric is rugged and washed for a broken-in look and feel, while the compass logo arm patch is an eye-catching style detail.

Stone Island Cotton Canvas Overshirt $440 Buy Now

Sometimes, the classics just deliver. When you need to count on one of the best men’s overshirts on breezy days, who better to turn towards than legendary Northeast clothier L.L. Bean? It’s the soft brushed cotton twill and vibrant plaid pattern that make this overshirt a winner.

L.L. Bean 1912 Overshirt $70 Buy Now

Inject some pattern into more minimal layered looks this spring with this inventive black diamond pattern. The soft organic cotton should work expertly on brisk mornings or nights around the bonfire in equal measure.

Huckberry Wellen Jacquard Overshirt $60 Buy Now

You can always count on Uniqlo to come through in the clutch with affordable, minimal menswear, like this timeless olive green shirt jacket. It’s roomy enough to layer over a Uniqlo denim shirt, and it’s so affordable, you can certainly snag more than one.

Uniqlo Cotton Linen Overshirt $50 Buy Now

With its durable cotton denim build and a vivid blue color, this shirt nails on-trend Western style while also offering plenty of room for layering over your favorite henley—on and off the clock.

Lee Relaxed Fit Denim Worker Shirt $78 Buy Now

The overshirt goes luxe in a big way with this handsome, ultra-soft premium cashmere and wool-blend overshirt. Wear it in place of a blazer at the office for an understated take on luxury.

This overshirt looks like it might have been worn by a miner or railroad worker a century ago, with a micro-stripe design and utility pockets aplenty—and that’s never a bad piece to have in your off-duty wardrobe.