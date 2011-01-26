Best Men’s Colognes: Lady’s Choice

This one’s for all you men out there who still think that the Axe Shower Gel you started using back in high school counts as cologne. It’s not your fault though the real blame should go to those only-in-your-dreams commercials that give guys the delusional impression that Axe is all they need to attract the ladies.
Reality check! It’s time to man up and get yourself some grown up cologne. I know all the choices can be overwhelming, but I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite male scents just for you. As for the ladies, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner you can consider it a gift for the both of you.
My dad has been wearing this cologne for years, so I may be a little biased.
Jean Paul Gaultier Eau de Toilette Spray, $58, at sephora
The women's version is my current favorite and the latest addition to my own perfume collection.
Calvin Klein Euphoria Men's Collection, $52, at macys
Because who wouldn't want their man smelling as sexy as Tom Ford looks.
Tom Ford For Men, $62, at sephora
This one's for the guy with a bit of a tough guy complex.
Diesel Men Only the Brave, $67.50, at macys
Even a boy needs a little D&G lovin!
Dolce + Gabbana The One Gentleman Eau de Toilette, $73, at bloomingdales
This is my go-to gift for any guy I'm dating. It's become kind of a problem since I'm reminded of an ex every time I smell it. But it's still a fave!
Acqua di Giò Men Eau de Toilette Spray, $57, at nordstrom
I just helped my sister pick this one out for her boyfriend. He can't get enough of it and she can't get enough of him in it. You're welcome!
Marc Jacobs Men eau de toilette Spray, $72, at neimanmarcus