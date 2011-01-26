Best Men’s Colognes: Lady’s Choice

This one’s for all you men out there who still think that the Axe Shower Gel you started using back in high school counts as cologne. It’s not your fault though the real blame should go to those only-in-your-dreams commercials that give guys the delusional impression that Axe is all they need to attract the ladies.

Reality check! It’s time to man up and get yourself some grown up cologne. I know all the choices can be overwhelming, but I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite male scents just for you. As for the ladies, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner you can consider it a gift for the both of you.