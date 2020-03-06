The Best Memory Foam Mattresses For a Sensational Night’s Sleep

Scroll To See More Images

Memory foam is simply the most comfortable mattress material one can sleep on—it’s plush, temperature-regulating and super cozy. Memory foam was actually first developed by NASA for use onboard back in the 1970s, but fortunately, you no longer have to be an astronaut to enjoy its comforting benefits. Memory foam’s cushiony feel also helps to reduce and improve tension and pressure in the body, adding on to its already expansive list of benefits.

Nowadays, there are plenty of memory foam mattresses to choose from online, ranging in different types and price ranges. It’s never been easier to find a budget-friendly memory foam mattresses (and pillows, for that matter) than before. If you’re in the market for a comfier bed and ready to start sleeping better, check out our favorite memory foam mattresses below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Nature's Sleep Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This memory foam gel mattress is designed with superior gel technology to help keep you cool while you sleep. It also adjusts to the sleeper’s form and temperature for a customized feel and better night’s sleep.

2. Prima Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

This wave design memory foam mattress features a soft material to help conform to your body while you rest and keep your temperature regulated. It’s also designed with three layers to help reduce tension in the body.

3. eLuxurySupply Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-density memory foam mattress is also infused with gel to help keep your cool and comfortable while you’re in bed. It also comes with a removable cover that’s machine washable for convenience.