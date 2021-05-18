These Memorial Day Sales Have Some of the Best Deals I’ve Seen Since Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

Just like Black Friday — and most seasonal sales these days — Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in early and fast to help you refresh your closet just in time for #ShotGirlSummer. Whether you’re planning on celebrating the three-day weekend this year by going out-of-town for a mini get-away, relaxing at the pool with BBQ and drinks (and maybe even a new bikini), or catching up on the “spring cleaning” house chores that somehow slipped your mind all season long, these Memorial Day Weekend deals allow you to actually take full advantage of some killer deals.

And, because we’re approaching a new season, many brands and e-tailers are also offering further discounts on already marked-down inventory to make way for fall styles to hit the shelves in a couple of months, so there are plenty of “double discounts” and “sale on sale” deals to be found. Now that we’re allowed to leave our homes again, it’s time to give your wardrobe a summer-ready refresh without investing your entire summer vacation fund savings.

There will endless deals cropping up between now and May 31, and we will be periodically updating this page to keep you in the know with some of the best new sales we stumble upon, so make sure to bookmark this page check back often. Scroll through below to see some of the best Memorial Day Weekend sales we’ve discovered so far.

If you’re looking to get a jump start on your Memorial Day Weekend shopping spree ahead of the three-day weekend, Amazon’s Spring Into Summer sale is chock full of early deals to score across all merchandise categories.

Boohoo is also offering an ultra-generous pre-Memorial-Day sale , giving you 60 percent off everything or 50 percent off with $5 express shipping (including their new items) when you use the code Express at checkout.

From 5/28 through 5/31, this stylish fashion label M.M. Lafleur will be having a sale with markdowns up to 80 percent off. With so many of us returning to the office, now’s the time to restock your workwear lineup with the brand’s elevated pieces.

Between 5/25 to 5/31, this premium beauty retailer will be offering 20 percent off sitewide. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite prestige beauty and skincare brands, including Augustinus Bader, Byredo fragrances, and Vintner’s Daughter.

Looking to revamp your activewear collection with some high-performance and stylish upgrades? Perfect timing! From 5/26 to 6/1, the luxe fitness apparel brand will be offering the following discounts: RED spend $900+ and get 30 percent off, WHITE spend $600 and ger 25 percent off off, and BLUE spend $300+ and take 20 percent off.

Starting on May 25, contemporary apparel brand WAYF will be a whopping half off on Nordstrom. The sale ends on May 31.

From 5/27 through 5/31, this chic swimwear line will be offering up to 60 percent off on select items.

This BIPOC owned and sustainably-made beauty brand will be offering a “Good to Glow” BOGO sale on everything except makeup brushes and cleansers. Use the code GLOW between 5/28 through 5/31 to get the deal.

Bando’s MDW sale starts early this year, and it’s already live and shoppable with tons of adorable AF spring essentials (including the cute floaties pictured above). Take 20 percent off literally everything with the code BLOOM at checkout.

Have you been lagging on your spring cleaning situation this year? Well, The Container Store’s got your back. From now through May 31, take up to 25 percent off on hundreds of closet best-sellers to help you organize and prioritize the clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet.

From “workouts to waves,” Onzie’s got everything you need to celebrate summer in style (and on a budget). From 5/28 through 5/31, take 20 percent off the entire site when you enter the code MEMORIAL at checkout.

From 5/24 through 6/1, score stellar discounts from luxe beauty brands like Caudalie, ILIA, and Peter Thomas Roth during Dermstore’s Summer Sale event when you enter the code SALEAWAY at checkout.

Now’s the time to invest in some new clean and beauty and well products to get your summer self-care set-up ready to go. On May 31, The Detox Market will be offering the following deals: 10 percent off $100+ and 15 percent off $150+.

From home decor to designer handbags, Macy’s Memorial Day Sale is even more expansive than last year’s — and it’s already started. Take up to 60 percent off thousands of items for a limited time. No code required.

Now’s your chance to try the game-changing (and super snatching) Refa beauty tool on discount — oh, and they rarely go on sale. From 5/28 to 5/31 take 30 percent off sitewide with the discount MEMORIAL30 at checkout.

Rumor has it that Coach will be holding a Memorial Day Weekend sale, offering 30 percent off sitewide. Finally, you can buy that cult-favorite Tabby bag with a little bit less guilt.