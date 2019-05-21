All of The Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need to Know About (& Can Already Shop)

Scroll To See More Images

Just like Black Friday — and most seasonal promotions these days — Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in early and fast. Whether you’re planning on celebrating the three-day weekend this year by going out-of-town for a mini get-away, relaxing at the pool with BBQ and drinks (and maybe even a new bikini), or catching up on the “spring cleaning” house chores that somehow slipped your mind all season long, these pre-sale promotions allow you to actually take full advantage of some killer deals and enjoy the rate Monday off, without having to spend your holiday scouring the web on your phone.

Because we’re approaching a new season, many brands and e-tailers are also offering further discounts on already marked-down inventory to make way for fall styles to hit the shelves in a couple of months, so there are plenty of “double discounts” and “sale on sale” deals to be found. It’s a stellar time to give your wardrobe a summer-ready refresh without investing your entire summer vacation fund savings. There will endless deals cropping up between now and next Monday, and we will be periodically updating this page to keep you in the know with some of best new sales we stumble upon, so make sure to check back often. See below to see some of best sales we’ve discovered so far.

ban.do

From 5/24-5/28, ban.do is offering 25% off select pieces in their Summer Favorites collection. You’ll also get to pick between 1 of 4 sunglasses with a purchase of $50 or more as a thank you gift.

Beyond Yoga

From 5/24-5/27, Beyond Yoga’s sale will go on sale, with discounts up to 70% off.

Blank NYC

From 5/24-5/28 enjoy 30% off the entire website.

Dazey LA

From 5/20-5/27, Dazey LA is offering 20% off Dazey brand items with code MEMDAY.

In addition to the MDW sale, Dazey LA believes in women’s rights to reproductive healthcare. In light of recent threats to that right, Dazey LA will be donating 20% of the proceeds their “Cuterous Tee” shown below to Planned Parenthood.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

From 5/23-5/27 will offer 20% off sitewide with free shipping using the code SPLASH20 at checkout. The discount is not eligible on items in the Original Collection, work and kids style.

Draper James

Between 5/24-5/27, Draper James will offer 40% off their collection.

Endless Summer

From 5/24- 5/28 Endless Summer will offer up to 70% off sale items.

Kipling

From 5/20 – 5/27 Kipling is offering a BOGO70 special site-wide: Buy one sale item get a second sale item 70% off.

MATCHESFASHION

Take 50% off select styles from now until further notice.

Urban Outfitters

Volcom

Between 5/19-5/26 Volcom will be offering an extra 30% off of sale items with the code SLASHING30.

Super Chill Grapefruit Bag, $32 at ban.do

The unassuming it-bag you probably need for summer.

Floral Sunrise High-Rise Midi Legging, $99 $84.99 at Beyond Yoga

Stylish yoga pants at a double discount.

Secret Weapon Jean, $58 at Blank NYC

The perfect wide-leg silhouette that you’ll wear endlessly til the fall.

Cuterous Tee Shirt, $48 Dazey LA

A graphic tee that supports reproductive rights? Yes, please.

Original Mix Sandal by Urban Outfitters, $80 at Dr. Scholl’s

One of cutest footwear collabs we’ve seen so far this season.

Kipling Keeper Printed Backpack $109 at Kipling

Just in time for back-to-school season, even if you’re not a student.

Printed Denim Shift Dress, $128 at Draper James

The perfect, floral-printed dress.

Isabel Skirt, $128.00 $89 at Endless Summer

Summer-wedding approved.

Vetements x Levi’s Cross Cut Straight Jeans, $1,590 Now$795 at MATCHESFASHION.com

A brand your rarely see at such a steep discount.

UO Catherine Balloon Sleeve Jumpsuit, $89.99 $59.99 at Urban Outfitters

That color though.

Wrap Skillz Wrap Top, $38.99 at Volcom

A festival season essential.

