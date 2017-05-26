StyleCaster
Share

Here’s 93 Memorial Day Weekend Sales to Shop

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here’s 93 Memorial Day Weekend Sales to Shop

Lauren Caruso
by
Here’s 93 Memorial Day Weekend Sales to Shop
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Here’s 93 Memorial Day sales to shop now. [Fashionista]

Plus, how to pack for this weekend like a fashion editor. [The Coveteur]

Bella Hadid became the face of three different brands this week. [The Cut]

So you and Queen Elizabeth are probably wearing the same nail polish color right now. [Refinery29]

It’s time to stop hair-policing children of color. [Racked]

Space buns are trending and oh god why? [Allure]

All diets that work apparently have these ten traits in common. [Marie Claire]

And lastly, happy Memorial Day Weekend everyone! Hope it’s as great as Judge Judy’s. [Celebs On Yachts]

MORE: Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Promoted Stories

share