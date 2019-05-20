The Best Memorial Day Weekend Beauty Sales You Can Start Shopping This Week

Scroll To See More Images

We’re officially half way through 2019 and summer is almost here (finally). Each year, Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial launch of summer (technically, the first day isn’t until June 21), ushering in the new season of warm weather, longer days, a little less clothing, and plenty of opportunities to refresh your wardrobe and skin care lineup with plenty of seasonally suited updates. If you’re looking to get a jump-start on your Memorial Day Weekend beauty shopping, we’ve outlined some of the best deals and promotions on skin care, makeup, hair care, beauty tools, and more to take advantage of this week (some sales have already begun) and throughout the long weekend.

MDW is also a great time to invest in the one splurge-worthy product you’ve had your eyes on for some time now, as many brands and e-tailers will be offering killer deals and sizable discounts on luxury and prestige items that almost never go on sale, like the iconic Active Botanical Serum by Vintner’s Daughter and Giorgio Armani’s beloved Luminous Silk Foundation. The three-day weekend is also the perfect time to refresh your (slightly) lower-maintenance product selection with some lighter-weight, oil-absorbing and perhaps waterproof versions of your holy grail products. Without further ado, here are some of the best sales to shop so far.

Makeup

Between 5/20-5/31, Giorgio Armani Cosmetics is offering several deals. Take 20% off the whole site, receive two free samples with all orders, and if you spend $200+ you’ll also get a free makeup set.

From 5/21-5/27, CoverFX will be offering 20% off of summer essentials, including SPF Booster Drops, Illuminating Setting Spray and more with the code SUMMER.

From 5/24-5/28 Able Cosmetics will be offering 20% off site wide with the code VACAY20.

From 5/23-5/28, Buxom Cosmetics Will be offering 20% site wide and will also include a free gift with orders over $50 when you apply the code MDAY19 at checkout.

From 5/24-5/28, take an additional 30% off of sale items at Stila Cosmetics. No code required.

Between 5/24-5/31, YSL Beauty will offer 20% off all orders over $50, as well as two free samples when you enter the code YSL20 at check out.

Skin Care & Wellness

From now until 5/31, Caboodles is offering 50% off their entire site. No code required.

From 5/21-5/24, Lather will be offering Gift with purchase. When you spend $75 or more, you will get a free daily defense facial sunscreen and an unscented lip balm. No code required.

From 5/24-5/27, take 10% off $100 and 20% off $200 using the codes GET10 and GET15 at The Detox Market.

Hair Care

From 5/14-6/1, Ulta is offering a buy 2 Get 1 Free deal on select styling and finishing hair products and two for $20 from brands including Bed Head by Tigi and Wella.

On 5/27, Grow Girl Hair will be offering 25% off the entire site with the code GROW25DATE.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

$64 $51.20 at Giorgio Armani

CoverFx Illuminating Setting Spray

$31 $24.80 at Cover FX

Stila Glitter & Glow Duo Chrome (Limited Edition)

$24 $13 at Stila

YSL Beauty Touche Eclat High Coverage Concealer

$35 at YSL

Caboodles Classic On-The-Go-Girl Two Tone Case

$19.99 $9.99 at Caboodles

Vitamin C Peptide Renewal Serum

$58 at Lather

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

$185 at The Detox Market

Tigi Bedhead Masterpiece Shine Hair Spray

$23 $11.50 at Ulta

Let it Grow Hair Growth Supplement

$15 at Grow Girl Hair

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.