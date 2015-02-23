The 16 Best Memes About Lady Gaga’s Red Oscars Gloves

If anyone’s Oscars outfit was destined to become meme material, it was always going to be Lady Gaga‘s. The star’s fashion choices are nothing if not divisive, and compared to her previous outfits (hello, meat dress), last night’s white dress and red gloves combination isn’t that shocking.
MORE: See All of the Red Carpet Looks From the 2015 Oscars!
However, social media loves a red carpet risk, and #LadyGagasGloves and #GagasGloves quickly populated Instagram and Twitter with hilarious memes about the musician’s choice in accessories. There’s even a Twitter account, @LadyGagasGloves, that’s been getting a lot of love online in the past 12 hours.
In case you missed them, here are 16 of the best #GagaGloves memes from last night’s Oscars:
Lady Gaga's red gloves win the Internet! #Oscars2015 #LadyGagaOscars2015 http://t.co/DO0BvgOGlz—
Lady Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 23, 2015
Lady Gaga taking out some trash😜 http://t.co/IHUWKpSztx—
Jaxon✨ (@HolyJaxon) February 23, 2015
"Why does Lady Gaga have dishwashing gloves on" http://t.co/N3tkzzqbSG—
Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) February 23, 2015
The Internet has no chill: bit.ly/1FNg4eX #Oscars2015 http://t.co/gdrL1ODsG7—
(@MTV) February 23, 2015
Lady Gaga borrowed her gloves from the nurse on the cover of Enema of the State. #Oscars http://t.co/eVhAiQFLwn—
Complex (@ComplexMag) February 23, 2015
all I thought of when I saw Lady Gaga's .. look.. http://t.co/XlkTKUmyzh—
vm ❊ (@tentwentysixpm) February 23, 2015
Gloves by "Captain Planet." #Oscars2015 #LadyGaga http://t.co/yElLYXYYKu—
Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) February 23, 2015
Lady Gaga Starter pack http://t.co/GKWfWLnsHF—
Juan (@juanjxse) February 23, 2015
.@ladygaga forgot to take off her cleaning gloves before going to the #Oscars. http://t.co/wISbmi2eYf—
Codeblack Life (@CodeblackLife) February 23, 2015
Underneath Lady Gaga's gloves. #Oscars2015 #LadyGagaOscars2015 http://t.co/HVNN983lcO—
Duane L. (@SuaveLlave) February 23, 2015
Who knew I was as fashionable as Lady Gaga? #Oscars2015 http://t.co/UTEyXS5wrp—
Gino Salomone (@Moviegino) February 23, 2015
#LadyGagaOscars2015 http://t.co/y1J2wSemyU—
Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) February 23, 2015
But you CAN get Lady Gaga's gloves right now on Amazon Prime #Oscars http://t.co/ruT6lNY1Kd—
Lucky Magazine (@LuckyMagazine) February 23, 2015
Lady Gaga's red gloves may be gone, but they'll live in my heart forever: on.mtv.com/1BDFWZ6 http://t.co/qBiwzJ31cT—
(@MTV) February 23, 2015