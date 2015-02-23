The 16 Best Memes About Lady Gaga’s Red Oscars Gloves

If anyone’s Oscars outfit was destined to become meme material, it was always going to be Lady Gaga‘s. The star’s fashion choices are nothing if not divisive, and compared to her previous outfits (hello, meat dress), last night’s white dress and red gloves combination isn’t that shocking.

However, social media loves a red carpet risk, and #LadyGagasGloves and #GagasGloves quickly populated Instagram and Twitter with hilarious memes about the musician’s choice in accessories. There’s even a Twitter account, @LadyGagasGloves, that’s been getting a lot of love online in the past 12 hours.

In case you missed them, here are 16 of the best #GagaGloves memes from last night’s Oscars:

Lady Gaga taking out some trash😜 http://t.co/IHUWKpSztx—

Jaxon✨ (@HolyJaxon) February 23, 2015

"Why does Lady Gaga have dishwashing gloves on" http://t.co/N3tkzzqbSG—

Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) February 23, 2015

Lady Gaga borrowed her gloves from the nurse on the cover of Enema of the State. #Oscars http://t.co/eVhAiQFLwn—

Complex (@ComplexMag) February 23, 2015

all I thought of when I saw Lady Gaga's .. look.. http://t.co/XlkTKUmyzh—

vm ❊ (@tentwentysixpm) February 23, 2015

Lady Gaga Starter pack http://t.co/GKWfWLnsHF—

Juan (@juanjxse) February 23, 2015

.@ladygaga forgot to take off her cleaning gloves before going to the #Oscars. http://t.co/wISbmi2eYf—

Codeblack Life (@CodeblackLife) February 23, 2015

Who knew I was as fashionable as Lady Gaga? #Oscars2015 http://t.co/UTEyXS5wrp—

Gino Salomone (@Moviegino) February 23, 2015

But you CAN get Lady Gaga's gloves right now on Amazon Prime #Oscars http://t.co/ruT6lNY1Kd—

Lucky Magazine (@LuckyMagazine) February 23, 2015