30 Memes That Had Us Laughing All Year Long

30 Memes That Had Us Laughing All Year Long

Christina Grasso
by
30 Memes That Had Us Laughing All Year Long
Photo: Getty

I think it would be fair to say that, overall, 2016 was a dark year, right? There’s no need to relive each and every unfortunate moment; instead, I want to pay homage to the one thing, collectively, that has kept many of us laughing through the pain: the meme.

Now, I say this as someone who will probably die from laughing at her own jokes, like Chrysippus, the 3rd century B.C. Greek Stoic philosopher (who, of course, has also been made into a meme). Needless to say, it doesn’t take much to get me all ROFL, but still. This year provided unrivaled #content to the meme gods of the interwebs, and boy, did they ever deliver.

Ahead, 30 of 2016’s funniest memes so that you, too, can head into 2017 laughing.

1 of 29
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays
Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays
Photo: instagram / @beigecardigan
Photo: instagram / @beigecardigan
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @thefunnyintrovert
Photo: instagram / @thefatjewish
Photo: instagram / @sadmichaeljordan
Photo: instagram

