Comfy Meditation Cushions That Won’t Distract From Your Practice

Meditation is hard. You’re asking your brain to acknowledge passing thoughts without latching onto them. That’s difficult when you’ve got work problems, family drama and a mile-long to-do list. Don’t throw a lumpy, sunken cushion in and make it worse. If you’re slumping down into your cushion and falling out of your straight-back posture, you’ll be repositioning yourself throughout the entire meditation. Treat yourself and your stressed out brain to one of the best meditation cushions.

These cushions are usually filled with buckwheat, which is firm and stiff. No matter how many hours you spend meditating—or daydreaming about your next retail therapy sesh—on the cushion, it’ll keep its shape. It won’t detract or distract from your practice. You won’t not even notice it, which is the intention. If you’re a yogi, you can use this pillow as a support during a particular difficult pose.

The pillows come in a variety of calming colors and cool patterns, so you can find something that suits your style. All of our picks have removable covers that you can throw in the washer.

1. Florensi Meditation Cushion

Made out of a combination of buckwheat and foam, this meditation cushion will retain its shape no matter how long you use it. It doesn’t sink in the middle when you sit, causing your spine to curve forward. You’ll keep your good posture as you meditate. It comes in gray, light blue, blue and green and features a mandala lotus flower. The cover is machine washable.

2. REEHUT Zafu Yoga Meditation Cushion

If you want a meditation cushion that doesn’t scream “meditation cushion,” you should check out this pick. It has a simple solid cotton cover, which can be removed for washing, that blends in easily with your home decor. It comes in black, gray, green and purple. It’s got a buckwheat hull on inside, which will retain its shape no matter if you use this cushion for yoga or a comfortable seat.

3. Yoga Meditation Buckwheat Bolster Pillow Cushion

This meditation cushion goes beyond lotus flower designs. These vibrant pillows come in multiple colors, ranging from purple to green, and have unique designs like peacocks, suns and geometric patterns. The firm cushions will make it easier for you to get off the floor and for you to meditate without being distracted by an uncomfortable cushion.