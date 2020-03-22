The Top 5 Meal Delivery Kits To Help You Eat Like a Queen in Quarantine

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who loves to eat and hates to cook, I admit that I can only enjoy cereal and basic sandwiches for so long before I start craving more complete meals. My body wants fruits, veggies and meats—that said, I’m simply not a master of the hearty, home-cooked meal. With this in mind, I decided to start utilizing the best meal delivery kit options available to me, and to my surprise, there were more than a handful to choose from. Full disclosure: one month ago I had heard of only HelloFresh, but after extensive research, I’m now fully informed on (and totally obsessed with) a variety of different meal delivery kits, all of which I’m slowly ticking off my “To Try” list.

If you’re interested in trying out a meal kit but not sure which one would suit your lifestyle best, narrow down the choices by figuring out your top priorities. Are you hoping for fast, easy recipes to memorize and make on repeat? HelloFresh might do the trick. Tasty meals that make following a particular diet more fun? Green Chef makes it a breeze. Maybe you’re already a cooking pro and just wanting to discover more meals to master? You’ll love Sun Basket’s innovative lineup. Whatever your need, I can almost guarantee there’s a meal kit for that.

I can’t promise using these meal kits will make you fit to star on the next season of Chopped, but I can assure you you’ll learn a thing or two about getting down and dirty in the kitchen—and have the tasty dinners to prove it. Read on for five incredible meal delivery kit options below.

1. For Fast Recipes: HelloFresh

Ordering from HelloFresh guarantees a great meal, but what I love most about their online menu is that users can get an idea of exactly how long each recipe will take to cook before they commit. For example, the above slow-roasted citrus trout with chive crème fraîche, rice pilaf and blood orange pistachio salad takes 45 minutes to cook, so I know to save it for a night when I’ve got loads of time. Catch me substituting it with the 20-minute salmon limone on busy weeknights.

2. For Dinner & Drinks: Blue Apron

I was going to hype up Blue Apron‘s family-friendly options, but then I saw that they offer a wine add-on, and that alone deserves all the awards. Users can sign up for $10-a-bottle monthly wine deliveries in addition to their beloved meal kits, so you can pair meals like these couscous-stuffed poblano peppers with a delicious drink (or two!).

3. For Unique Recipes: Sun Basket

If you’ve got a particularly ~expensive palate~ your fancy tastebuds will appreciate Sun Basket’s array of innovative meals. Their clean, dietician-approved recipes are the perfect combination of healthy, filling and flavorful, like the above Sichuan glass–noodle stir-fry called “Ants Climbing A Tree.”

4. For Best Pricing: Dinnerly

If you’re all about a budget, ordering from Dinnerly is the move—their meals start at just $4.49 per serving. I’ve ordered coffee drinks at Starbucks that cost more! Plus, I can’t stop thinking about how badly I want to scarf down this spaghetti and meatball pie. Heaven in a pan, people!

5. For Specific Diets: Green Chef

Green Chef stands out because it’s a certified organic and gluten-free meal kit service, and users can choose meals based on keto, paleo, and plant-powered menus, along with other specialized categories. That said, I don’t personally follow any special diet, but I’d be mighty pleased to eat this almond-crusted barramundi, served on a bed of kale with sweet potatoes, hard-boiled egg & sun-dried tomatoes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.