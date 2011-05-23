Best of May Editorials: Boarding School & The Chelsea Hotel

Melanie Laurent is the star of my favorite editorial featuring a celebrity for May, so as you might imagine, it was a month of surprises. There were summer looks and pool toys, bathing suits, pretty girls, prep schools and the Chelsea Hotel.
It was high fashion, artful, pretty and sometimes not. Click through for the very best May had to offer in glossy land. Did I leave out anything you loved?
Best Low Rent Look at Suburbia:
Ashley Smith looks hot even with pool toys for a shoot by Miles Aldridge for Mays Vogue Italia. The gap-toothed beauty wears Yves Saint Laurent and Blumarine to play a lovely little Lolita.
Best Use of Trippy Colors:
Kaleidoscopic Color by Interview Magazine, lensed by Gregory Harris and featuring Merethe Hopland and Monika Sawicka is everything colorful you could ever want for summer, including some super awesome hair.
Best Soft Celebrity:
Mélanie Laurent looks utterly lovely in diffused lighting, shot by Camilla Akrans for Numéro, in images that call to mind that French Vogue shot of Andrej with a rose in his mouth.
Best Grimy Look at NYC History by a European Magazine:
"Hotel Chelsea" in Vogue Italia features Kristen McMenamy at the once home of Janice Joplin and Edie Sedgewick and calls to mind all of the dirty sex, drugs and rock and roll that happened there shot by Steven Meisel.
Best in Moss:
Kate Moss gets all jungle and en-bathing suited for Vogue Brazil, shot by Mario Testino. It gets a little random, but I like it.
Best in Hot Boarding School Mistress:
Natalia Vodianova in "California Dreaming" for Vogue US, shot by Bruce Weber. Hollywood up and comers like Hailee Steinfield, Matthew Gubler, and Dakota Fanning as well as some barely legal boys show what it's like to be preppy and well-schooled with Natalia in charge.
Best in Nighttime in Paris with a Wig:
Anja Rubik channels some seriously iconic images (see: Le Smoking jacket) and wears a blond bob for Vogue Paris, shot by Mikael Jansson. She wears some sigh worthy pieces by Lancin, Gucci, LV and more. It's the hotness.
Best in Red, and er, Pool Toys:
In the second editorial of the month to employ blow up toys as props, the lovely Lara Stone goes red in "Pool Play" for Interview Mag, styled by Karl Templar and shot by Mikael Jansson (who's having a stellar month). It's equal parts sexy and playful, and Lara can rock that red in Versace, Missoni and more.
Best in Artful/Surreal/Weird:
"Edge of the World" in Marie Claire Italia, photographed by Thomas Krappitz, features Luisa Bianchin in Yves Saint Laurent, and Fendi, seaside looking all creepy and beautiful.
Best in Beauty:
Greg Kadel shoots the girl who is everything, Eniko Mihalik, for Vogue Italia, in unexpected, totally stunning, bold beauty looks built by hair stylist Diego Da Silva and makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi.