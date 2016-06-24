StyleCaster
A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Maternity Clothes

by
Photo: Getty Images

Like, I imagine, many people of the “Friends” generation, one of the first things I think of when I hear the phrase maternity clothes is Phoebe Buffay’s “pregnancy pants,” those stretchy sartorial marvels that looked something like what a court jester might wear to a Christmas party.

And while you can’t help but admire Phoebe for the complete lack of fucks she had to give in a city where judgmental once-overs are practically an official sport, not everyone wants to scrounge their pregnancy wardrobe from the costume bin.

Fortunately, in 2016, there are some really, truly stylish options out there in the maternity category, no matter what your style or budget. There’s the hippie-Earth-mama route, involving flowy caftans, embroidered maxidresses, and roomy jumpsuits—or, conversely, the denim-and-stretchy-dresses avenue we see many cool moms-to-be take in NYC. And if you don’t want to drop a ton of cash on pieces you’ll wear only for a few months, some of your favorite fast-fashion stores—Zara, ASOS, H&M—have bump-friendly sections that’ll tide you over for a season or so.

Ahead, shop the best maternity clothes you can find online right now, including jeans, workout leggings, bump-friendly tops, and more.

Skinny Maternity Jeans, $69.90; at Zara

Isabella Dress, $158; at Leota

Maternity Stripe Bardot Mini Dress, $55; at Topshop

Rachel Zoe Secret Fit Belly Embroidery Maternity Shorts, $39.99; at A Pea in the Pod

The Lina Caftan, $278; at Hatch

Current/Elliott x HatchNew Boyfriend Maternity Jean, $258; at Current/Elliott

Burnell Maternity Top, $103; at Isabella Oliver

Henley Tee Dress, $44.95; at Gap

Maternity Toothpick Jean in Lancaster Wash, $99; at J.Crew

Callista Jumpsuit, $259; at Kali Liakou

Liz Lange for Target Maternity Tie-Dye Dress, $27.99; at Target

Mama Embroidered Top, $24.99; at H&M

Monrow Maternity Stripe Long-Sleeve Dress, $130; at Shopbop

Tart Maternity Essentials Starter Kit, $198; at Nordstrom

Maternity Side-Panel Pixie Pants, $32; at Old Navy

Margaux Lonnberg Tilda Navy Jumpsuit, $197; at Nine in the Mirror

Madeleine Maternity Napa Dress, $120; at BlueFly

Manoush Alphabet Floral Dress, $335; at Lyst

Shirred Tank Dress, $88; at Ingrid and Isabel

Tee and Cake Maternity Banana Stripe Tee, $40; at Topshop

Bojangles Button-Through Maternity Duster Kaftan, $165; at Fillyboo

Motherhood Maternity Plus-Size Button-Front Blouse; at Macy’s

Manoush Alphabet Floral Dress, $335; at Lyst

Expected by Lilac Maternity Ringer Tee, $44.99; at Target

Mama Bib Overall Shorts, $49.99; at H&M

Spaghetti Strap Lace Maternity Dress, $148; at A Pea in the Pod

Maternity High Belly Chaturanga Tight, $69; at Athleta

Camille Dress, $168; at Rosie Pope

Theory Maternity Bistretch Belisa Pants, $225; at Shopbop

The Maternity Pencil Skirt, $75; at Isabella Oliver

Olian Megan Striped Maternity Shorts, $71; at Due

Secret Fit Belly Cropped Maternity Active Pants, $29.98; at Motherhood Maternity

