A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Maternity Clothes

Like, I imagine, many people of the “Friends” generation, one of the first things I think of when I hear the phrase maternity clothes is Phoebe Buffay’s “pregnancy pants,” those stretchy sartorial marvels that looked something like what a court jester might wear to a Christmas party.

And while you can’t help but admire Phoebe for the complete lack of fucks she had to give in a city where judgmental once-overs are practically an official sport, not everyone wants to scrounge their pregnancy wardrobe from the costume bin.

Fortunately, in 2016, there are some really, truly stylish options out there in the maternity category, no matter what your style or budget. There’s the hippie-Earth-mama route, involving flowy caftans, embroidered maxidresses, and roomy jumpsuits—or, conversely, the denim-and-stretchy-dresses avenue we see many cool moms-to-be take in NYC. And if you don’t want to drop a ton of cash on pieces you’ll wear only for a few months, some of your favorite fast-fashion stores—Zara, ASOS, H&M—have bump-friendly sections that’ll tide you over for a season or so.

Ahead, shop the best maternity clothes you can find online right now, including jeans, workout leggings, bump-friendly tops, and more.