Swap Your Sweatsuits For These Springy Matching Sets

Listen—getting dressed every day is hard. After so many months of wearing nothing but sweatpants and hoodies, I feel like I’ve literally forgotten how to put an actual outfit together. Luckily, I don’t have to try so hard these days thanks to the slew of cute matching sets I just added to my collection for spring and summer. They totally take the guesswork out of putting clothes on in the morning and I still look like I put some effort into my look. Major score!

I truly can’t believe that I used to put outfits together like, every single morning. What was life like before my office was my living room? I couldn’t tell you. I know for sure that I am never not on the hunt for a way to hack looking totally presentable in no time at all, which is why I love wearing coordinating pieces right now. It’s an easy upgrade from matching sweatsuits, am I right? The people in my Zoom meeting think I put together a whole ‘fit just for them—but I know that all I had to do was not, you know, lose one of the pieces at the bottom of my drawer.

With restaurants opening back up and vacations slowly being added to my calendar for the months ahead, I could use all the sartorial inspiration that I can get. And let’s not forget the very best part of co-ords: When you buy one matching set, you’re basically buying four looks in one because you wear the pieces separately or together.

Brands like STAUD, Frankies Bikinis and Eloquii are all offering their take on the matching set trend this spring and I couldn’t be more excited about these options. Read on to shop 11 of my favorite co-ords and thank me later.

Printed Crop Top With Headband + Draped Printed Skirt

The ’70s are back in a big way baby! This long-sleeved printed green top and matching skirt from Zara have both been on my to-buy list ever since they hit the site. Bonus points for the free headband Zara throws in!

Canyon Ruffle Long-Sleeve Top + Ruffle Convertible Skirt

If you’re already a fan of tie-dye, don’t be afraid to lean in! This ruched top and the matching skirt from Zelie For She come in sizes up to a 3X and two different colorways, including this vibrant pink.

Gemma Top + Lucca Skirt

This crop top and maxi skirt set from STAUD makes red gingham look so modern and fresh for summer 2021. Now you don’t have to be afraid of looking like a picnic blanket when you head to the park!

Jonny Two Piece

This matching two-piece set only further confirms the well-known belief that Reformation is the master of elevated basics. I would wear either of these pieces on their own, but I really do adore them together.

Vacation Wrap Crop Top + Sedona Leisure Wide-Leg Pants

This faux-wrap floral top and coordinating trouser set from Zelie For She will make you instantly look a little more tanned this season—even if you’ve just been laying out on your roof instead of on a tropical beach somewhere.

Billie Set in Painted Ladies Link

Yes, this set from Lisa Says Gah looks like a pair of pajamas, but that’s what makes it so comfortable and cool! Also, the swirly pink and red print is actually naked ladies. Scandalous!

Eulalia Set

I would wear this lime green knit skirt set from Rita Row every single day if I had it in my own closet. I’m currently picturing it styled with chunky platforms sandals for some added height.

Tulip Sleeve Sweetheart Top + Plaid Wide-Leg Pants

If you’re on the hunt for a set that can work for either the office or a weeked OOO, this matching top and pant set from Eloquii should be on your radar. Your Zoom ‘fit has never looked so good.

Lou Button Up Top + Lou High Waist Shorts

Forget your sarong—matching co-ords are actually the trendiest cover-up of the 2021 beach season. This light blue button-down top and matching pair of shorts from Frankies Bikinis is one of my fave options.

Cotton Blend Knit Vest + Cotton Blend Knit Shorts

Listen—not every day can be a full-on groovy patterns type of day. Sometimes you just wanna lounge around in some monotone knitwear! Not that this lime-green sweater vest and pair of shorts are basic—You’ll 100 percent still make a statement while wearing these.

Kiley Check Set

Yes, there are three checked sets on this list and no, I am not mad about it! This adorable (and affordable) mini skirt and crop top set from RAHI is already sitting in my cart.