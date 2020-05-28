10 Cool MasterClass Courses For Anyone Wanting To Make The Most Of Their Free Time

Scroll To See More Images

Getting one-on-one lessons from legends like Anna Wintour or RuPaul seems like a fever dream—or, at the very least, something that only happens to people who have millions of dollars to spend. Thanks to the MasterClass site, though, we all can get exclusive access to our favorite inspirational leaders, celebrities, chefs and more. Experts from around the world have virtual classes available, so we went through to find some of the best MasterClass courses to try right now. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your home (and get some interior design tips along the way) or want to learn how to build your own fashion brand from the ground up, these courses are just waiting for you to tune in.

Here’s how MasterClass works: For $15 per month, you get access to all the videos on the site. From Christina Aguilera’s singing lessons to Gordon Ramsey’s cooking class, there is an abundance of in-depth courses for you to take. It’s the perfect opportunity to try something new, explore a topic you’ve always wondered about or work on honing your craft. Spending your extra free time taking these online courses—for a fraction of what you would expect private lessons from Serena Williams would be—can help you broaden your horizons or become better at what you love. Plus, you don’t even have to leave the house or show up at a certain time. Take these online classes at your own pace and choose what you want to learn. Even those who always hated going to class can find something that interests them on the MasterClass site.

No matter what you want to learn, odds are there’s a MasterClass course on it—taught by a true expert in the field. Go ahead and try one of the 10 cool online classes below and then move on to one of the other incredible MasterClass options available. Before you know it, you’ll be engrossed in the words of icons like Diane von Furstenberg or even Shonda Rhimes. The choice is yours.

1. Anna Wintour Teaches Creativity & Leadership

If you’re looking for leadership and creative advice from one of fashion’s most notable names, you can’t go wrong with spending some time taking Anna Wintour’s MasterClass course. You’ll learn how this icon nurtures talent, grows a brand and makes bold decisions—in classic Anna Wintour fashion. The sunnies are coming off for this one, folks.

2. Christina Aguilera Teaches Singing

Taking some singing lessons from someone who’s one five Grammy Awards is a no-brainer. In Christina Aguilera’s MasterClass course, you’ll work on expanding your range and mastering technique through vocal exercises, breath control and—of course—her signature growls.

3. Serena Williams Teaches Tennis

Tennis lessons from a true sports legend? Yes, please. Get your tennis game strong with Serena Williams’ MasterClass course. Williams will let you in on a few of her secrets while basically giving you a private tennis lesson—even if it is just virtually.

4. Gordon Ramsey Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes At Home

If you’ve been trying to spice things up (both literally and figuratively) in the kitchen, try Gordon Ramsey’s MasterClass course. He’ll teach you how to prep, plate and pair recipes that will keep everyone coming back for more. The course includes 13 (!!) restaurant-inspired dishes for you to try.

5. Diane Von Furstenberg Teaches Building A Fashion Brand

Let this legendary designer show you the ins and outs of building a fashion brand. Diane von Furstenberg’s MasterClass course will give you tips on building brand loyalty, creating a visual identity, launching your product and staying true to your vision.

6. RuPaul Teaches Self-Expression & Authenticity

While you might expect RuPaul to teach a class on drag or even hosting a TV show, he’s getting a little more personal with this one. RuPaul’s MasterClass course will take you through the icon’s personal journey to self-realization—and teach you how to present your best self to the world.

7. Joyce Carol Oates Teaches The Art Of The Short Story

Joyce Carol Oates has published 58 novels and thousands of short stories, so who better than to help you with your writing? From learning how to find ideas based on your experiences to experimenting with structure and honing your craft, Joyce Carol Oates’ MasterClass course is here to improve your writing skills.

8. Shonda Rhimes Teaches Writing For Television

For all you fans of Grey’s Anatomy or Scandal, now’s your chance to peek inside the brain of the woman behind some of TV’s best shows. In Shonda Rhimes’ MasterClass course on screenwriting, you’ll learn how to create compelling characters, write a pilot, pitch your idea and even stand out in the writers’ room.

9. Kelly Wearstler Teaches Interior Design

After helping redefine modern American design and influencing the rise of designer hotels, now Kelly Wearstler is here to teach you the art of interior design. In Kelly Wearstler’s MasterClass course, you learn how to make spaces feel larger and choose colors, materials and textures with more confidence than ever. If you’ve been looking for some inspiration in redecorating your home, this is the class for you.

10. Ron Finley Teaches Gardening

Get outside and get a little dirty with Ron Finley’s MasterClass course on gardening. Finley is the self-proclaimed “Gangster Gardener,” and he’s here to teach you how to grow your own food, keep your plants alive (!) and find both the beauty and freedom in gardening.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.