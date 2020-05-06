Mason Jars Are The Multi-Functional Home Decor Piece You Didn’t Know You Needed

Mason jars are one of those multifunctional items that not only look chic but also serve a variety of different functions, allowing you to get a little creative with how to use them. A common decor staple at rustic-style weddings, these versatile glass jugs are so much more than a fancy smoothie container (although, we love them for this purpose as well). The mason jar was invented back in the 1800s, initially to be used as a food-preserving container for home canning consisting of a large glass jar with an airtight metal lid. Over the years, the jar’s uses have clearly broadened in scope, from using them as a DIY planter to a shabby chic candle holder.

You can also use them as storage containers for makeup brushes, pens and pencils, and even silverware. Of course, they still offer a vast array of kitchen and cooking related functions as well, from making overnight oats in them to transporting a hot soup for lunch to the office (all without spills or messes). Basically, the possibilities are endless with mason jars, and if you’re convinced that you need some in your home as well, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites.

1. Sewanta Mason Jars

These classic mason jars are constructed from USA-made soda-lime glass and they feature a secure airtight lid to prevent spills and spoiling of food, along with bands to help with fermenting, pickling, freezing, storing, and canning. These super-strong jars are also dishwasher safe, making cleaning super easy.

2. Kamoto Mason Jars

This bundle of twelve sixteen-ounce glass mason jars also includes twelve matching lids and twenty whiteboard labels to use for wedding, baby shower, or party decor. Designed with robust high-quality glass and metal, these jars are also food-safe and BPA-free.

3. VERONES Canning Jars

Featuring a unique narrow shape, these sophisticated (and functional) mason jars offer a contemporary spin-off to the classic design. They’re also made with food-safe glass and metal and an airtight ceiling compound to prevent leaks and corrosion.