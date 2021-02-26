The Best Face Masks For Breaking a Sweat & Breathing Easy

Scroll To See More Images

With gym and fitness studios slowly starting to re-open in many parts of the country, many of us who let our fitness routines fall through the cracks over the past year (*shamefully raising my hand*) are feeling both relieved and anxious about the prospects of working out with social distancing measures still firmly in place for the foreseeable future. For the most part, it’s still required to wear a mask (if not two masks) while you’re exercising — whether you’re on an outdoor hike or embarking on an elliptical session at the gym.

As much as I don’t want to admit it, masks aren’t exactly the most comfortable thing to wear for prolonged periods of time (although they’re still totally essential, of course) especially when heavier breathing and sweating are in order. Fortunately, there are plenty of face coverings and masks designed for working out at the gym and outdoors to help you breathe easier without cutting your workout short — or, well, avoiding it altogether.

When it comes to picking out breathable masks suitable for safe exercise, the material is key. While you need to find an option thick enough to protect you and one that covers both your mouth and nose completely, selecting a style composed of heavier and synthetic fabrics like spandex and lycra are going to likely make your fitness session a bit more uncomfortable. Instead, opt for face-covering made of higher-thread count fabrics and cotton, which will effectively shield you from potential germs without inhibiting adequate airflow.

Clearly, mask-free fitness is something we can all look forward to in the future, but as of right now, it’s not a safe reality. Fortunately, we’ve done some extensive research to track down the best masks for working out at the gym, brisk jogs around the neighborhood, and outdoor hikes. Because, safety first, y’all.

MODFitters Face Mask For Working Out

This reusable face mask is designed to keep you safe while you sweat. It’s engineered with Silverplus technology to ensure hygiene and repel odors, so it’s perfect for high-intensity workouts. It’s also machine-washable and fully adjustable for a comfortable yet secure fit.

Under Armour UA SportMask

Available in both five different colorways and sizes for a secure fit and max breathability, Under Armour’s SportMask features a structured design that sits comfortably above the mouth and nose (while keeping them both covered) for maximum airflow.

Corevival Reusable Anti-Microbial Face Mask

Anti-microbial face masks like this one from Corevival are a great face covering for exercise because they help block odor-causing bacteria. Plus, this one is made with a 100 percent cotton inner lining and a contoured design that allows for easy breathing and reduced skin irritation.

Sparthos Training Mask

This unique face covering is designed to keep breathing easy during intense workouts, intense cardio sessions, and high-altitudes when breathing and airflow can be strained. It also features sixteen different airflow levels, so you can actually add resistance to your workout and build endurance. It’s perfect for athletes and regular gym-goers alike.

VARWANEO Sports Athletic Face Mask

Designed for both indoor and outdoor fitness, this breathable face mask is made of lightweight yet protective cotton and polyester to keep your nose and mouth shielded without restricting oxygen.