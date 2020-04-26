Timeless Martini Glasses to Elevate Your Home Bar Game

The everlasting appeal of a martini is undeniable, and there are plenty of disputable traditions (even bona fide “rules”) on how to craft the perfect concoction. To cover the basics—just in case you’re new to the cocktail scene— martinis are composed of either gin or vodka and vermouth and are usually garnished with either an olive or two or a lemon twist. H. L. Mencken famously called the martini “the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet,” which to me, couldn’t be a more accurate depiction of the iconic drink. While some mixologists, bartenders, and liquor connoisseurs are ardently opposed to serving the cocktail served shaken (despite James Bond’s preference “shaken, not stirred”), others are firm believers that garnishing a martini with anything other than olives (i.e. a lemon twist) is basically blasphemy.

Whether you take your martini with gin or vodka, straight or on the rocks, dirty, Vesper, or Gibson style (…and I could go on), there’s something remarkably chic about holding the perennial, canonical-shaped glass—even if you’re not a huge fan of the rugged “flavor” of the actual beverage. However you choose to order or make your martini is entirely up to you (I’m not judging—unless you order it shaken), it’s kind of universally accepted that drinking the classic, old-timey cocktail out of anything but their signature glass is a major no-no. Below, we’ve highlighted a few perfectly classic martini glasses to elevate your next cocktail night at home.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. K BASIX Unbreakable Martini Glasses

Let’s face it; martinis are strong cocktails, and when you’ve had a couple, you’re a bit more prone to drops and spills. These ultra-durable glasses are built to be unbreakable, thanks to a polycarbonate plastic build that looks exactly like crystal class alternatives. Seriously, no one will be able to tell the difference.

2. Host 3310 Freeze Stemless Martini,

For those who have a taste for the classic appeal of a wide canonical design, but prefer your glass without stems, this beautiful set is just for you. Aside from their stemless build, they’re also engineered to keep your cocktail nice and cool for up to an hour after your drink was poured.

3. Libbey 89517 Martini Set

For those with an appreciation for modernist design (and martinis, of course) these abstract martini glasses make for a chic, contemporary alternative to a classic look. This set comes with four glasses, and each one holds about six ounces comfortably to avoid spills.