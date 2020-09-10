Margarita Party Pitcher Sets That You Need for Happy Hour

If your go-to drink is a margarita, you should invest in a special serving set for this delicious tequila beverage. Sure, you could make it in a blender and then pour the mixture into one of those plastic cups you got from college. But that’s not very glamorous. Make having margs more of an experience with one of the best margarita party pitcher sets. The packs come with a pitcher and a minimum of four glasses. Although some of the sets come with as many as six. They’re usually made out of glass or plastic. So if you’re clumsy, we recommend a plastic set, ensuring that no glasses are harmed during happy hour. Whether you’re a on-the-rocks gal or a frozen marg fiend, you’ll be able to find a pitcher set that suits your style.

Our three picks are very different from each other. One is a classic pick that you could easily repurpose for iced tea, water and sangria. Our second pick is modern, neon-bright and trendy, so you can show off your design aesthetic with these glasses. The final option is traditional and pays homage to the home of margaritas.

After picking your pitcher set, you’ll just need limes.

1. Libbey Modern Bar Sangria Entertaining Set

This is technically for sangria, but there’s no reason why you couldn’t use it for margaritas. This elegant pitcher can hold up to 75 oz. of margs, while the six glasses will hold 10.5 oz. of the tequila drink. That’s more than enough for one round of margaritas for six people. The glasses are dishwasher safe, but you’ll have to hand wash the pitcher. This set can be easily repurposed to hold other alcoholic beverages.

2. Sugar & Cloth Ombre Plastic Pitcher & Tumbler Set

This isn’t your mom’s margarita pitcher set. With the multicolor ombre neon design, your glasses and pitcher will stand out from the pack—and get you plenty of compliments. But we haven’t gotten to the best part about this set yet: It’s BPA-free plastic. That means it won’t shatter if you accidentally drop it. The pitcher holds 56 oz. of margs while the four tumblers hold 6 oz. each.

3. Mexican Hand Blown Glass Drinkware Set

This wildly colorful set is traditional in Mexican culture. Everything is hand-blown, from the pitcher to the six margarita glasses. Every piece features the confetti rock style, making the look and the texture of these glasses super fun. It’s made out of recycled glass, but it’s durable enough to survive multiple cycles in the dishwasher. The pitcher can hold a total of 84 fl. oz. and the glasses each hold 14 fl. oz.