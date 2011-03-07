Best of March 2011 Editorials: From Hitchcock to Sexy Time

Editorials make the world go round. What is all this talk of gravity and the sun? From new kids like Wallflower, to serious power houses like, say, Carine Roitfeld’s final issue for Vogue Paris, March was full of awesomely referenced photographs by all the greats from Inez to Richardson to Meisel.
There’s stuffed giant pandas, Man Ray, Hitchcock, rocking horses and the famous people on them! There’s Anja and Arizona and Saskia. Click through for the best, if not slightly random, editorials for March 2011.
Best Use of Actress:
Amanda Seyfried in Interview, photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Karl Templer. Alberta Ferretti and Valentino get styled all romantic and Victorian. Plus there's a rocking horse.
Best Referential Hitchcock:
Not that it had a lot of competition, but Amber Valletta with her son lensed by Steven Klein in Vogue US, styled by Camilla Nickerson is moody, weird and beautiful, entitled, Lady Be Good.
Best Sexy Time:
Anja Rubik plays the powerful vamp flanked by hot dudes in Vogue Spain. Shot by Alexi Lubomirski, it's entitled the appropriately sexy Latin time, Anja y Sus Chicos.
Best Man Ray Meets Avant Garde Interpretation:
Anna de Rijk gets creepy, styled by Melanie Ward in Vogue Paris March, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, in Expression Figurative. It's hang on your wall, cool.
Best I Had to Include One of 100 Arizona Muse Editorials This Month:
What can I say, the girl is hot and Lachlan Baileys A Solas con Arizona for the March edition of Vogue Spain is the best of the lot. It's intimate and romantic without being macabre.
Best Teens Acting Like Teens Instead of 35 Year Old Women:
Lindsey Wixson and Hailey Clauson are teens and look the part in Vogue China, shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Nicoletta Santoro. They're wearing Marni, Proenza Schouler, Jil Sander and play with bears and eat candy in Child in Time.
Best Showing of Fashion's Skewed Take on Ethnicity:
China Girls in Interview, shot by Mert & Marcus, featuring Tao Okamoto, Kristina Salinovic, Fei Fei Sun, Crystal Renn, Querelle Jansen and Dinara Chetyrova, plays up Asian stereotypes and includes only one actual Chinese model. But it does look pretty!
Best Pop Culture Reference:
Constance Jablonski is living la vida Lohan in Vogue Russia, photographed by Alexi Lubomirski. It's a courtroom drama played out for the paps, and almost as well styled as Lindsay's Chanel look.
Best Zoolander:
"Fashion Victims" in Wallpaper, shot by Matthias Vriens-McGrath, captures models acting like maw-duls in an intentional or not parody on fashion.
Best Most Egregious Look At Fashion's Take on the 3rd World:
Flair takes Sophie Vlaming to Sao Luis, Brazil in Flair, photographed by Jean-François Campos. She's in Prada and getting photographed near poor kids! So colorful though!
Best Fashion Pop Culture Phenemenon Inspiration:
Karmen Pedaru plays Anna Dello Russo in Vogue Nippon in The Look Says It All. It's fun and light, has cool hats and looks rad.
Best Lara and Lanvin:
Lara Stone goes desert hot in Vogue China shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Nicoletta Santoro. The model looks stunning and colorful and I want every look in Wild Flower.
Best Use of Giant Stuffed Panda Bear:
Magdalena Frackowiak shot by Terry Richardson for Harpers Bazaar US. Plus she's so seventies, which I lurve.
Best Use of Saskia de Brauw:
That Saskia is so hot right now. Tie
1. Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia March 2011, looking all deep and and brooding.
2. Saskia de Brauw looking all cinematic and 60s, shot by Mert & Marcus for Vogue Paris
Best Reminder of Your First Photography Class in High School: Ann He shoots Remy Ryan in Wallflower Magazines first issue and it's haunting and pretty and all, but it's shot in a grave yard. You feel me?