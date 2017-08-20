StyleCaster
12 Candles That Are Worth the Splurge

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Stylecaster/Byredo/Tatine/Sunday Forever

Look, I never thought I would turn out to be that person: You know, the one who looks forward to coming home from work every night and lighting a candle. Alas, at the ripe old age of 28, here we are, doing just that, because nothing says millennial luxury quite like filling the walls of my shoebox apartment with a scent that costs a small fortune.

Here’s the thing: Spending, say, $100 on a candle sounds fiscally irresponsible, but if that candle burns for 50 hours (and I’m not a math person, so bear with me), that’s only $2 per hour. And that’s pretty much a steal.

MORE: A Compete Guide to the Best Bathrooms on Instagram

So, with that said, peep our favorite candles below. Smell ya later.

Burning Rose Candle, $80; at Byredo

Gold Dust Votive Candle, $22; at Tatine

Ash Candle, $29; at Boy Smells

The Scent of Peace Scented Candle, $105; at Bond No. 9

Rich Candle, $36; at Sunday Forever

Frédéric Malle Saint Des Saints Candle, $95; at Violet Grey

New York Candle, $70; at Diptyque

Safran Candle, $85; at Byredo

Overose Shahaman Candle, $58; at The Stell

Baies Candle, $64; at Diptyque

Tom Ford White Suede Candle, $98; at Violet Grey

Santal 26 Candle, $75; at Le Labo

