Sweet-smelling Luxury Candles for Women that’ll Help You Relax

If you’ve had a difficult day or are feeling particularly anxious, you can relax with a scented candle. Watching the candle flame flicker and change a room’s atmosphere is almost therapeutic. Instead of just lighting the one you scored from a discount bin, think about treating yourself to a luxury candle. Rather than feeling your room with too-sharp and almost nauseating smells from a store-brand candle, go searching for a high-end candle.

The scents of luxury candles are more carefully crafted. Instead of just smelling vaguely like “The Ocean,” they have several top scents layered in with some more subtle notes that’ll only come out when you walk by the candle and suddenly realize that it smells like amber, too. Your candle will list all of the different scents on the candle, too. Investing in a nicer candle is almost like aromatherapy. The candle will change the aura of your room, no matter what crazy or stressful things are happening outside of it.

We rounded up the best luxury candles for women. Our picks all have tastefully designed jars, carefully crafted candles and unique scents to choose from. If you don’t like one of the scent options we chose, each candle brand has plenty of other options to choose from to match your vibe or mood. Treat yourself to a good scent, and every time you light your candle up, you’ll think about how you got this candle to help you chill out.

1. La Jolíe Muse Scented Candle

This floral jar is reason enough to order this candle for your home. With a vintage flower print on a navy base, your candle will stand out, and not only for its unique scent. You’ll catch whiffs of sage and sandal when burning this Bamboo Lime candle, which has layers upon layers of smells. There are three wicks in this candle, so you’ll have other wicks to light if one can’t be salvaged. The candle will burn for a total of 60-80 hours.

2. NEST Fragrances Classic Candle

If you don’t have a garden or wish you always had a new bouquet of flowers in your home, this White Camellia Nest Candle is a must-have. With camellia, wisteria and Indonesian jasmine intermingling with amber and white tea, this candle will transport you to a lush flower garden. Known for its precise and carefully formulated scents, these candles are classics for a reason. With its clean and simple design glass design, a Nest Candle will fit in with any decor style. This luxury candle will burn for 50-60 hours total.

3. Fresh Linen Lulu Candle

Encased in an elegant jar with a unique label for each scent, Lulu Candle’s design is reminiscent of a perfume bottle or sample. The soy candle feels luxuriously tailored to you, like a designer perfume would. With more than 14 scents to choose from, there’s a scent for every vibe. The Fresh Linen candle, No. 5, does really smell like fresh laundry, but the scent is not overpowering, like other slow-burning candles.