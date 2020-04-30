These Scented Luxury Candles Make Your Home Smell Like Heaven

Smell is one of the most important of the five senses when it comes to setting a mood and calming ambiance in any space, and candles are one of the best, cost-effective and easiest ways to add some aromatherapy to your dwelling. Candles are perhaps the easiest way to give your place a personalized aroma that both you and your guests will swoon over. Sure, you can opt or a fragrance diffuser or scented sprays, but while these options may smell okay, they don’t exactly feel as luxe as a scented candle wrapped in chic packaging. Many popular perfumes and colognes also come in candle form, which means you make your space smell as good as your signature scent too.

I think we all can agree that candles possess the unrivaled ability to transform the mood, fragrance, and overall feel our homes, but aside from offering us ultra-flattering sepia-toned lighting, they also make our apartments smell divine. Scented candles are also known for their mood-boosting, aromatherapeutic benefits as well. When you come from a long day, your home should feel like your personal sanctuary, not another source of stress, and candles can help tremendously in this department. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite scented candles to stock up on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MOTINI Lavender Scented Candle

Featuring a long-lasting, three-wick design, this scented aromatherapy candle is infused with the soothing scents of lavender. It’s also eco-friendly, thanks to its environment-friendly reusable vessel and glass holder. This luxury candle is also optimized to offer a burn time of over 90 hours.

2. Trapp Signature Home Collection No. 7 Patchouli Sandalwood Poured Scented Candle

This deluxe scented candle is praised for its intoxicating fragrance that fills the room and burns smoothly for up to 50 hours. The blend of sandalwood, cedar, and patchouli notes gives the room a warm and welcoming ambiance that smells sweet and a little musky.

3. Lulu Candles Lemon & Vanilla Bean Luxury Scented Candle

This grown-up vanilla-fragranced candle refuses warm and creamy notes without being overly sweet or overbearing. It’s also scented with a dash of lemon to add a slightly citrusy aroma for a balanced fragrance profile. This long-lasting soy wax candle is also eco-friendly, paraben-free, and vegan.