7 Lululemon Dupes That Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You know you’ve made it big when you can afford to fill your activewear collection with Lulu on Lulu. The brand’s leggings, in particular, are the gold standard. The sad news is that they cost $100 a piece, which is not the most economical option if you hit the gym frequently and aren’t trying to blow most of your paycheck.

There’s no need to fret, though, because with all good products come equally as amazing dupes for them. We know a thing or two about the best alternatives for Lululemon bottoms, down to specific styles. And they’re all under $30, with many on sale right this second. You could buy four dupes for the price of one pair of Lulu leggings, which is pretty remarkable.

And, to clarify, just because these dupes cost significantly less than the O.G. versions, doesn’t mean they compromise on quality, comfort or performance. We really mean it when we say these options are near-identical to Lulu’s offerings.

Below, find the top seven dupes for classic Lululemon styles, like the Align leggings, Wunder Under Leggings and Pace Rival Skirt.

CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling Yoga Pants

We’ve put the Naked Feeling Yoga Pants to the test and were left in awe at the similarities they share with Lululemon’s Align leggings. Their medium-compression fabric feels just like Lulu’s Nulu fabric. They’re super comfy, made to last (no pilling after washing) and quick to dry. You don’t have to worry about sweating profusely while exercising or accidentally ripping them from going a little too hard during your workout.

CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling Yoga Pants $26 Buy Now

Jockey Active Ribbed Texture Leggings

We found another Align dupe, but this one’s on major discount at the moment. These Jockey Active leggings have the same slip pockets that allow you to conveniently store your phone and other belongings in. They also have sweat-wicking properties and a compression waistband. Though Lulu’s Align leggings aren’t ribbed, these ones are, and they offer a nice twist if you like variety. Stock up on a pair or two for nearly $10 off each one.

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Shoppers say Colorfulkoala’s leggings are the closest thing you’ll find to Lululemon’s Align leggings, and they’re 100 percent right. They have a seamless waistband, provide medium compression, can endure many washes without issue and stay in place during exercise. The nylon-spandex material is also super soft and feels similar to Lulu’s Aligns.

Baleaf Tummy Control Yoga Leggings

You might be a bit skeptical after reading “tummy control” in the product name, but let us explain. While the high-rise waistband sits snug on your waist to ensure it doesn’t roll down during your sweat sesh, it’s also figure-flattering in that you won’t be left with a muffin top. The legging’s seams additionally eliminate any discomfort caused by chafing and rubbing. Of course, these leggings are sweat-wicking and have large side pockets, just like Lulu’s Wunder Under leggings. We can’t forget to mention that they’re 21 percent off.

TSLA High-Waist Yoga Leggings

These Wunder Under dupes are made of a buttery soft blend of polyester and spandex. They feel like a second skin, which is exactly what you want when working out. The back V shape also helps contour your figure and has got you covered when it comes to squatting.

ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Moisture-wicking fabric, big side pockets and a laundry list of color options all for half-off? These high-waisted leggings make yoga, biking, weightlifting, running and really any type of workout a breeze. They give the Wunder Under leggings a serious run for their money.

Wild Fable Tennis A-Line Mini Skirt

Preppy tennis attire is having a moment, and Lululemon is in on this trend with its TikTok-viral Pace Rival Skirt. The O.G. will cost you $68 to $78, while this Target dupe will only cost you $16. There are minor differences, like the fabrics and the pleating on the Target one, but overall, they’re pretty much twins.