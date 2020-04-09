StyleCaster
13 Lube Options Ideal for Solo Sexy Time or Couple's Play

If we’re being honest, sex isn’t always all fun and games. It isn’t a picture-perfect movie scene where no one ever has any issues getting comfortable or satisfied. Sometimes you need a little help to create an ideal sexual situation. So, we rounded up 13 of the best lubes you can order now and try at home. What makes a personal lubricant so important is that it eliminates potential issues while having fun in the bedroom. Whether you’re alone or with a partner (or more!!), there’s no denying that lube can help reduce friction, dryness and myriad other unpleasant instances that occasionally accompany sex. Seriously, finding the lube that’s right for you can be a total game-changer if you ever experience uncomfortable situations. Water-based or silicone-based, odorless or scented—There are so many different types of lube waiting for you to try them.

Even if you’re wary of trying a personal lubricant, there are so many on the market at amazing prices, you won’t feel guilty trying a few different ones. Plus, you can always check ingredients or specifications of each lube to figure out what may or may not irritate you. Many are hypoallergenic and free of any alcohols, which could cause issues in some. Others are meant only for use on specific types of condoms and toys, so look at the fine print before you settle on a lube. Research is key in situations like these, but we started it for you by compiling some of the highest-rated and best lubes available now. Before you know it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without a good lube in your life.

 

1. Penchant Intimate Lubricant for Sensitive Skin

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | penchant premium lube

Penchant.

Intimate Lubricant for Sensitive Skin $12.95
buy it

This silicone-based lubricant is hypoallergenic and repels water—so you can use it anywhere.

 

2. Überlube Luxury Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Uberlube luxury lubricant

Uberlube.

Überlube Luxury Lubricant $28
buy it

This silicone-based lube from Überlube is as useful as it is stunning. If you buy it for the packaging, we won’t blame you.

 

3. LubeLife Personal Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | lubelife personal lube

LubeLife.

LubeLife Personal Lubricant $7.99
buy it

This water-based lubricant from LubeLife is ideal for either personal use or during sex.

 

4. Astroglide Water-Based Personal Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Astroglide personal lubricant

Astroglide.

Astroglide Water-Based Lube $8.64
buy it

Designed to mimic the feel of actual body fluids, this water-based lube from Astroglide can help relieve any dryness during sex or solo use.

 

5. PALOQUETH Personal Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Paloqueth lubricant

Paloqueth.

PALOQUETH Personal Lubricant $7.99
buy it

The PALOQUETH personal lubricant is free of alcohol, parabens and triclosan.

 

6. Queen V P.S. I Lube You Aloe-Based Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | queen v personal lube

Queen V.

Aloe-Based Lubricant $10
buy it

This aloe-based lubricant is designed for extra soothing where it matters most.

 

7. Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Good Clean Love almost naked lube

Good Clean Love.

Almost Naked Personal Lubricant $11.99
buy it

This top-rated lubricant from Good Clean Love is certified organic and enriched with aloe.

 

8. K-Y Jelly Personal Lube

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | KY Personal lubricant

K-Y.

K-Y Jelly Personal Lube $5.82
buy it

K-Y jelly lube is a water-based personal lubricant that you should use only with latex condoms (or no condom at all).

 

9. Natural Personal Lubricant for Sensitive Skin

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | isabel fay personal lubricant

Isabel Fay.

Natural Personal Lubricant $16.95
buy it

This natural water-based lube from Isabel Fay can be used with all different sex toys, is odorless and colorless.

 

10. Pjur Silicone Personal Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Pjur personal lubricant

Pjur.

Pjur Silicone Personal Lubricant $18.49
buy it

Fun fact: Pjur personal lubricant can also be used as a massage gel.

 

11. CBD Sex Lube

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | GoLove CBD lube

GoLove.

CBD Sex Lube $68
buy it

This CBD-filled lubricant helps to reduce both discomfort and anxiety, working in the mind and body at the same time.

 

12. Nooky Natural Silk Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Nooky personal lubricant

Nooky.

Nooky Natural Silk Lubricant $23.93
buy it

Nooky is a water-based lubricant that’s colorless, tasteless, and cleans up easily with water.

 

13. Lure Cum Lubricant

STYLECASTER | Best Lubes | Lure cum lube

Lure.

Lure Cum Lubricant $9.98
buy it

This lubricant from Lure is both hypoallergenic and vegan, so you can feel safe using it day after day.

 

