13 Lube Options Ideal for Solo Sexy Time or Couple’s Play

If we’re being honest, sex isn’t always all fun and games. It isn’t a picture-perfect movie scene where no one ever has any issues getting comfortable or satisfied. Sometimes you need a little help to create an ideal sexual situation. So, we rounded up 13 of the best lubes you can order now and try at home. What makes a personal lubricant so important is that it eliminates potential issues while having fun in the bedroom. Whether you’re alone or with a partner (or more!!), there’s no denying that lube can help reduce friction, dryness and myriad other unpleasant instances that occasionally accompany sex. Seriously, finding the lube that’s right for you can be a total game-changer if you ever experience uncomfortable situations. Water-based or silicone-based, odorless or scented—There are so many different types of lube waiting for you to try them.

Even if you’re wary of trying a personal lubricant, there are so many on the market at amazing prices, you won’t feel guilty trying a few different ones. Plus, you can always check ingredients or specifications of each lube to figure out what may or may not irritate you. Many are hypoallergenic and free of any alcohols, which could cause issues in some. Others are meant only for use on specific types of condoms and toys, so look at the fine print before you settle on a lube. Research is key in situations like these, but we started it for you by compiling some of the highest-rated and best lubes available now. Before you know it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without a good lube in your life.

1. Penchant Intimate Lubricant for Sensitive Skin

This silicone-based lubricant is hypoallergenic and repels water—so you can use it anywhere.

2. Überlube Luxury Lubricant

This silicone-based lube from Überlube is as useful as it is stunning. If you buy it for the packaging, we won’t blame you.

3. LubeLife Personal Lubricant

This water-based lubricant from LubeLife is ideal for either personal use or during sex.

4. Astroglide Water-Based Personal Lubricant

Designed to mimic the feel of actual body fluids, this water-based lube from Astroglide can help relieve any dryness during sex or solo use.

5. PALOQUETH Personal Lubricant

The PALOQUETH personal lubricant is free of alcohol, parabens and triclosan.

6. Queen V P.S. I Lube You Aloe-Based Lubricant

This aloe-based lubricant is designed for extra soothing where it matters most.

7. Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant

This top-rated lubricant from Good Clean Love is certified organic and enriched with aloe.

8. K-Y Jelly Personal Lube

K-Y jelly lube is a water-based personal lubricant that you should use only with latex condoms (or no condom at all).

9. Natural Personal Lubricant for Sensitive Skin

This natural water-based lube from Isabel Fay can be used with all different sex toys, is odorless and colorless.

10. Pjur Silicone Personal Lubricant

Fun fact: Pjur personal lubricant can also be used as a massage gel.

11. CBD Sex Lube

This CBD-filled lubricant helps to reduce both discomfort and anxiety, working in the mind and body at the same time.

12. Nooky Natural Silk Lubricant

Nooky is a water-based lubricant that’s colorless, tasteless, and cleans up easily with water.

13. Lure Cum Lubricant

This lubricant from Lure is both hypoallergenic and vegan, so you can feel safe using it day after day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.