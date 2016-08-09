StyleCaster
Share

30 Easy Low-Carb Snacks That Slay Hanger Better than a Bag of Chips

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Easy Low-Carb Snacks That Slay Hanger Better than a Bag of Chips

by
30 Easy Low-Carb Snacks That Slay Hanger Better than a Bag of Chips
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction

A decent snack is, IMO, the key to success in life. Whether your goal is dropping a few pounds, crushing it in an important meeting, or, in my case, simply getting through the day without biting off the nearest victim’s head as a result of hanger—you gotta keep that blood sugar up.

MORE: 15 Simple Summer Bowls You Need in Your Life

These 30 recipes have something for everyone—from chocoholics to cheese addicts—and still manage to be 90 percent healthier than most other snacks you’d reach for, since they’re protein-rich, carb-light, and homemade.

MORE: 20 Recipes That Are Both Hydrating and Delicious

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Loaded Deviled Eggs

Six Sisters Stuff

Smoked Salmon Cucumber Bites

Pancake Warriors

Bell Pepper Pizzas

Peas and Crayons

Spinach Balls

Recipe Girl

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Bars

My Sequined Life

Crispy Garlic Bread Chickpeas

The Garlic Diaries

Greek Tzatziki

The Wanderlust Kitchen

Mango Corn Salsa with Black Beans

From Valerie's Kitchen

Zucchini Parmesan Crisps

Damn Delicious

 

Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip

Cooking Classy

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds

Sally's Baking Addiction

Oven-Roasted Artichokes with Garlic Butter

From a Chef's Kitchen

Apple Nachos with Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Trial and Eater

Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Our Life Tastes Good

Crispy Chickpea Edamame Oven Snack

The Garlic Diaries

Chocolate Banana Frozen Yogurt Bark

My Fussy Eater

Deviled Avocado Eggs

To Simply Inspire

Zucchini Pizza Bites

Damn Delicious

Strawberry and Granola Yogurt Bark

Six Sisters Stuff

Dark Chocolate Coconut Brownie Energy Bites

Healthy Liv

Zucchini Nachos

Betsy Life

Oven Fried Green Beans

Low Carb Yum

Easy Chicken and Avocado Burritos

Closet Cooking

Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Chef Savvy

Fresh Veggie Spring Rolls

My Pure Vegan Food

Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Chicken

Plain Chicken

Easy White Bean Dip

Kristine's Kitchen Blog

Crispy Parmesan Garlic Edamame

Homemade Hooplah

Crispy Coconut Chicken

Num's the Word

Veggie Loaded 7-Layer Dip

Little Broken

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Here's Where All the Cool Girls Shop for Beauty

Here's Where All the Cool Girls Shop for Beauty
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share