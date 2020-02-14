These Are the Most Streamed Love Songs on Valentine’s Day

You already know our boo John Legend made the cut on this list of best love songs for Valentine’s Day on Spotify. Not only is the 41-year-old crooner known for goofing on us with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 34—he also has the voice of an angel. It’s no surprise, then, that one of this year’s most beloved romantic ballads is his 2013 single, “All of Me.” According to Spotify, the song boasts a whopping 1.1 billion streams on the platform alone, making it the top love song in the world. Chances are, that number is only going to continue to grow today.

John spoke to Spotify’s For the Record blog about the achievement this week. “The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” he said. “I’m so honored to know we created something that has meant so much to so many people. I wrote this song to express how I felt to the woman I love as we were about to commit to a lifetime together. But often the best songs are able to express something in a way that is both personal and universal. I’m grateful to know that lovers around the world have connected with this song and made it their own.”

He adds, “I hear from so many people that they’ve used it to propose, to walk down the aisle, and to celebrate milestones. Thank you all for making me a part of your most memorable moments.” No, thank you, John!

We’re also pretty sure his latest single, “Conversations in the Dark” is giving “All of Me” a run for its money. According to Spotify, the song already has more than 10 million streams after its release last month. Half of those are probably from John’s biggest fan: Chrissy. “Chrissy has even said it’s her favorite song of mine since ‘All of Me,’ and that’s pretty high praise from her!” John says.

Spotify also highlighted nine other songs that most appear on Valentine’s Day playlists globally. We’ve included that list, below.

1. “All of Me” – John Legend

2. “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

3. “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars

4. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

5. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley

6. “My Girl” – The Temptations

7. “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele

8. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

10. “I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz