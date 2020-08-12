These Books Will Tell You Who Your Best Love Match Is, According to the Zodiac

Whether or not you’re convinced that your destiny is in the hands of the cosmos or are a little bit more skeptical of the merits of the stars, sometimes reading our horoscopes and about the Zodiac in general, is just straight-up fun—especially when you’re in the butterflies-in-my-stomach all of the time parts of the crush stage of a new relationship or have been on a few solid dates with a refreshingly promising candidate from Hinge. Regardless, most of us are guilty of falling for someone and instantly turning to astrology to assess compatibility with a potential future partner and to predict the fate of the romance before it’s even an actual thing. I, for one, shamelessly admit to consulting my astrological birthday chartbook pretty much every time a new person enters my radar, just to see if we’re soul mates or star-crossed lovers (okay, maybe that’s a little dramatic, but I do check just for fun to see what’s in store for us, according to the stars).

While there’s obviously an endless and unpredictable range of factors that influence compatibility in interpersonal and romantic relationships, many astrology aficionados and fans of all things new age-y oftentimes look to pattens of harmony and balance between certain signs in the zodiac for guidance on how to navigate communication—and that can be helpful for anyone, whether you’re down for horoscopes or think the entire thing is a gimmick. Regardless if you should choose to read into it, you’ll quickly learn that some signs read as polar opposites in the zodiac, but sometimes these differences can balance one another out beautifully.

So yes, while you may not consult these astrological love compatibility books to plan your future with your current or prospective partner, they can, at the very least, serve as good ways to learn about possible communication styles and the strengths and weaknesses of one another that just may help you understand the other person better and therefore, reduce tension and miscommunications. I mean, whether you’re single, ambiguously attached, or totally taken, who couldn’t benefit from that?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life

This comprehensive guide to finding harmony and harnessing the astrological magic that influences love and friendship focusses on highlighting different personality traits, communication styles, and compatibility between the signs in the zodiac.

2. Astrology for Real Relationships: Understanding You, Me, and How We All Get Along

Using astrology as the main focal point, this guide to family, friendship, and romantic relationships will help you not only better understand others through their sign, but also certain traits about yourself to better assess your own needs and desires.

3. Linda Goodman's Love Signs: A New Approach to the Human Heart

Linda Goodman’s practical guide to love and astrology illuminates compatibility among different signs and sheds light on how opposing signs can work through difficulties and improve communication and thought patterns to create and maintain a healthier bond.