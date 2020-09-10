Comfy Lounge Shorts That You’ll Want to Wear All Day, Every Day

If you’ve committed yourself to a full weekend of doing absolutely nothing, you need to be prepared. You’ve got your Netflix queue ready, your wine chilling in the fridge and more than enough ice cream on hand, but what are you going to wear? That’s a question you ask yourself every day, but you didn’t think that it would matter on a relaxing day like this. It does, though. If you pick a scratchy shirt or too-tight, inflexible shorts, you’ll be uncomfortable all day long. You need an ensemble that’ll take you from day-to-night. Your answer is: Lounge shorts.

Unlike those tight, compression workout leggings you rock while running errands and going to fitness classes, these shorts are comfortable. They’ve got an elastic waistband and the legs of the shorts are loose, allowing you to sprawl out on your couch. Pair them with a tie-dye t-shirt or vintage sweatshirt, and you have the perfect outfit for a day of relaxing.

We found the best lounge shorts for you. They come in a variety of shades, so you’re bound to find one that suits your style.

1. 90 Degree By Reflex Soft and Comfy Activewear Lounge Shorts

These yoga shorts are perfect for lazy Sundays or your weekly yoga sesh. Made out of a soft knit fabric, these shorts have a flexible, elastic waistband with a drawstring that’ll allow you to move freely and comfortably. The shorts are four percent Spandex, which gives that little extra stretch when you’re in Warrior 2 pose. Unlike many women’s clothing items, these shorts actually have pockets that you can store stuff in. They come in either heather gray or heather black.

2. MOCOLY Women's Cotton Bermuda Yoga Shorts

These cotton shorts are made for a day of marathon Netflix watching. These shorts are high-waisted and have an elastic waistband, ensuring your comfort all-day long. Made out of a mix of cotton and spandex, these shorts can be used for a variety of different physical activities, thanks to their moisture management tools. But they’re also meant for lying around. There are 12 different color and size options. You can opt for shorts in a Bermuda-length or in a knee-length pattern.

3. Sexy Basics Women's 3 Pack Active Wear Lounge Short

Made out of a cotton blend, these stretchy shorts are designed to move with your body—without becoming uncomfortable. The shorts have two built-in pockets, so you can store your keys and a small card holder. You get three pairs of shorts in this set, including a violet pair, a lavender pair and a sand pair. There are two other color options, if you don’t like those tones. They are supposedly not as tight and form-fitting as they look in photos.