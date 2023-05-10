The Longchamp Renaissance Is Here, So Prepare To See Le Pliage Everywhere

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone loves a good comeback story—like rooting for the underdog, feeling an energy boost on a Friday, or crying on your birthday, it’s just a part of human nature. But whenever a major trend comes back in fashion, crowds of consumers will insist that the item never went “out” and that they were on trend all along. Take ballet flats, last year’s sweetheart of spring style, for example. The classic shoe re-emerged as a trend on Instagram feeds to the delight or dismay of those who consider the shoe a life-long classic. Can something so chic really ever go out of style? This year, the Le Pliage tote bag, better known as one of the best Longchamp bags, has found TikTok fame and a coveted spot on the shoulders of the fashionably inclined. The Longchamp renaissance has officially started—but don’t call it a comeback.

The Longchamp Le Pliage tote has a cult following of chic, practical, on-the-go women. The foldable nylon bag was created by Longchamp in 1993 and has secured its spot as the brand’s hero product ever since. With a strong double leather shoulder strap, zipper and snap closure, plus a collapsable structure, the Le Pliage tote is a fan favorite for the office, weekend trips or grocery store runs.

Beyond the tote’s sensible design, its appearance plays into its power. The tote hits the often enviable essence of minimalist Parisian style and despite its reasonable under-$200 price tag, acts as an obtainable version of the “quiet luxury” status symbol.

While many older Longchamp fans never abandoned their Le Pliage tote, many Gen Z consumers are just discovering the brand for the first time thanks to its popularity on TikTok. The #longchamplepliage tag has over 57 million views on the app and videos with titles like “What’s In My School Bag” have hundreds of thousands of views. If you’re somewhere in the middle of the Longchamp fan base age groups and haven’t unfolded your Le Pliage tote since 2010, now is the time to pull it back out of your closet.

When I visited the Longchamp flagship store in Paris on a recent trip, I embarrassingly asked to purchase the mini crossbody bag only to find out that the purse I had seen all over my FYP was the result of a trending TikTok DIY. The new age of Longchamp shoppers is getting creative and turning the mini Longchamp makeup pouch into the perfect crossbody bag by adding straps to the bag. The mini bag is being dubbed as “deceivingly spacious” and affordable, with an $85 retail price.

The accessible entry price point of the Longchamp Le Pliage collection is definitely playing into the brand’s revival, not to mention its legendary brand identity and ready-to-wear portfolio. Luxurious silk scarves, unexpected sunglass silhouettes and tangy citrus-colored handbags are slowly but surely invading the traditional luxury market. The pieces are elevated, sleek and cheerful. The craftsmanship behind the pieces rivals that of other equestrian style designer competitors without a five-figure price point.

Whether you’ve owned Longchamp pieces for years and can’t fathom why people consider this a “comeback” or are a proud bandwagon fan, the Longchamp renaissance will enrich your day-to-day life with functional and fashionable choices. Keep reading for the best Longchamp bags and accessories to participate in the revival.

Le Pliage Original

The classic Le Pliage tote will find a permanent spot on your shoulder and go everywhere with you. The black bag with a brown leather strap is the most classic combination.

Le Panier Pliage

I love the woven design of this hybrid bag that works as both a crossbody and a tote. This bag comes in brown, black or white color options.

Le Pliage Original Pouch With Handle

This small pouch is ready to be transformed into a crossbody or simply put inside your larger Le Pliage tote. It’s big enough to hold all of your on-the-go essentials and comes in seven colors.

Beyond the bags, Longchamp accessories are also having a moment. Celebrities like Georgia Fowler, Jessica Simpson and Natalia Dyer have all recently worn Longchamp’s unique oversized wrap sunglasses.

Havana Sunglasses

This pair of sunglasses is a fun hybrid between the sporty wrap trend and oversized ’70s glasses trend—a great pick for a summer accessory.

Box Trot Crossbody Bag

As far as leather crossbody bags go, this box trot style is one of the best on the market. The material is ultra-soft and it’s the perfect size for carrying all day.

Le Pliage Mesh Bag

If you’re heading to the beach or the produce section of the grocery store, this mesh bag is an incredible bag choice. It includes a shoulder strap or can be held by the top handle and comes in 10 colors. Pro tip: line the bag with a patterned silk scarf to create new dynamic looks.

Silk Scarf 50

This scarf would look great as a lining for the mesh bag above. Or, tie it in your hair, around your neck, or the strap of a bag.

Bucket Bag XS

Longchamp’s signature bamboo buckle adds a cool edge to this canvas and leather bucket bag.