A Definitive List of the Best Long Sleeve Shirts for Layering

Lauren Caruso
Long Sleeve Layering
Photo: Getty Images

Last week, an otherwise stylish friend asked me something I’d consider a pretty basic fashion question: How can you wear a turtleneck under a dress without looking bulky? She’d seen the ol’ shirt-layered-under-a-summer-staple trick a million times over, but every time she tried it for herself, she’d choose a shirt with heft (to keep from freezing) and ended up feeling “wide”—not the worst offense, but certainly not flattering. The trick, I told her, lies in the material: If you’re going to layer, make sure you start with a tissue-thin shirt. This can be a turtleneck or a run-of-the-mill long-sleeve shirt, but it must be lightweight (and preferably, ribbed).

MORE: 25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

But deciphering heft from an online photo isn’t easy, so to take the guesswork out of it, we culled a dozen-plus of the best long sleeve shirts that are ripe for layering. Our favorites ahead.

MORE: The Street Style Guide to Looking Cool in a Beanie

Massimo Dutti Long Sleeve Plain Top, $49.50; at Massimo Dutti

 

Photo: Massimo Dutti

Frill Neckline Blouse, $25.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Wilfred Brigitte T-Shirt, $22.50; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Asymmetric Detail Knit Top, $69.90; at Few Moda

Photo: Few Moda

SEPTEMBER.29 Navy Cut-out Fitted Turtleneck,$62.40; at W Concept

Photo: SEPTEMBER.29

Dusty Pink Ruched Sleeve Turtleneck Top, $55; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Ammara Yoko Top, $295; at Ammara

 

Photo: Ammara

Amo Twist Tee, $125; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Amo

NA-KD V-Neck Trumpet Sleeve Blouse, $30.90; at NA-KD

 

Photo: NA-KD

Club Monaco Reeta Top, $99; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Rodebjer Solo Landscape Top, $210; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: Rodebjer

Everlane E2 Stretch Turtleneck, $35; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

Lou & Grey Warming Knit Tee, $19.99; at Lou & Grey

 

Photo: Lou & Grey

