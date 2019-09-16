The London Fashion Week Street Style Is Wilder Than You Could Ever Imagine

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, ladies, blokes and non-binary folks: Let me talk to you for a moment about London Fashion Week. It’s in full swing for spring/summer 2020, of course, and the runways are truly popping off in the best way possible. However, as we step off the runway and head to the streets, you’ll notice that every London Fashion Week street style outfit has been absolutely jaw-droppingly incredible. While I love to scour the runways to find next season’s trends (and keep an eye out for plus-size models, because y’all know I keep track of these things), the street style during fashion month is always my cherry on top of a—very large—sartorial sundae. And these Londoners truly know how to do! it! up! Seriously, the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 street style might just be the best I’ve ever seen (and I look at a lot of street style).

Attendees of fashion month typically know how to dress for success. They don trendy ensembles paired with statement pieces that make everyone do a double-take. So, saying that these street style looks from London Fashion Week are wilder than you’d ever expect really means something. I’ve honestly never seen a more eclectic and creative collection of street style outfits than this group of Londoners (and those lucky enough to embrace the city during LFW).

Below, you’ll find all the outstanding London Fashion Week street style so far. Expect pattern mixing you’ve only seen in your wildest dreams. Expect color play so good, you’ll re-think every outfit you’ve ever worn. Expect bold prints, bold colors and bold accessories. To put it simply: Expect the unexpected. The guests of London Fashion Week have all my respect, baby. Hats off to you.

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guests, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Yu Masui, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Leonie Hanne, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Stylist & Influencer Leaf Greener, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Influencer Harper Silin, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Lauren Kulchinsky Levison, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Tatiana Korsakova, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Leonie Hanne, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Emili Sindley, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guests, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Lisa Aiken, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guests, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020