I Wear These Loafers Everyday, They’re Finally In Stock & On Sale

I could easily turn this story about my favorite pair of shoes into a love letter. I purchased the Vagabond loafers from Nordstrom about a year ago and it’s been true love ever since I slipped them on my feet. It, therefore, feels like my duty as a fashion writer to share the good news with you: the best loafers for women in general and that I’ve ever owned are currently in stock (this is a big deal) and not only are they in stock, they’re on sale!

I’ve never seen the Vagabond Kenova loafers go on sale before and I was more than willing to pay full price for my pair after a friend had given me her stellar review. Every year, Nordstrom puts on what I personally consider a miracle event, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale essentially takes new season fall fashion items from trendy handbags to necessities like bras and jeans and puts them on major sale. Once the sale is over, everything goes back up to full price (if it didn’t already sell out).

This year, the Vagabond loafers made the cut to be included in the sale which means that you can get them for 25 percent off until the sale ends on July 31st. In other words, the time to act is now!

I love my loafers so much and wear them so frequently, that I’m debating buying multiple pairs while they are on sale so I have a backup ready to go when mine wear out in a few years. So far though, they’ve held up great which is quite a feat considering the mileage I’ve put on them.

I usually wear my pair when I’m walking around New York City and can confidently say they’ll last five miles of walking without a single blister. My loafers have also been fortunate enough to travel the world since I’ve deemed them my official travel shoes. They’ve walked cobblestone streets in Stockholm, stood under the Eiffel Tower in Paris and stayed on my feet for a long weekend in California. I usually travel with an average of three pairs of foolproof shoes (and you can read about all of them here) and without question, my loafers are at the top of my list.

Vagabond Kenova Loafers

A lot of loafers, like the famous Prada lug sole pair, are cute but very heavy. This makes them difficult to pack in a carry-on suitcase and eventually weigh your feet down if you’re doing a lot of walking. The Vagabond loafers are made with soft leather that feels light to carry and on your feet.

I also love that these shoes work for any season. In the fall and winter, I like to pair them with slouchy trousers, tights and skirts and cropped denim. In the summer, I wear them with floral slip dresses, mini skirts and vintage jean shorts. I’ve also been parking them with white crew socks lately and love the contrast the preppy look has against a grungier outfit.