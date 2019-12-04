The All-Time Best Liquid Foundations You Want for Next-Level Coverage

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to face coverage, it’s different strokes (literally) for different folks. For instance, I prefer the effortless-looking glow of a BB or CC cream. Others may want a powder formula with a matte finish. And if want full-on glamazon coverage, you’ll want the best liquid foundation money can buy.

Personally, I tend to associate liquid formulas with the winter season because I think of them as blankets for the face that also happen to do wonders for an uneven complexion. But as brands continue to up the amount of shades available in their most popular ranges, so does the technology that makes them year-round must-tries. And though there are plenty of newbies I’d comfortably co-sign, I am still pretty enamored with a couple of classics.

If you’re looking for options that are guaranteed to satisfy, start with any of these.

1. L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation

Full coverage with sweat- and water-resistant capabilities? There’s a reason this one can’t stay on store shelves.

2. Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation

Derm-tested and non-comedogenic so you don’t have to worry about breakouts while you’re test-driving.

3. NYX Cosmetics Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Full Coverage Foundation

This waterproof foundation comes in 45 shades, all of which offer creamy coverage that won’t budge in hot weather.