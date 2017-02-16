The Best Lipstick for Your Zodiac Sign

It’s written in the stars, as they say. Whether that be the best person to date, the best way to decorate your home, or just the best way to live your life, it’s fun to use the zodiac as a guide to figure out how to be your best self.
Speaking of your best self, here’s a question: Have you ever considered using astrology to predict the lipstick that best suits you, Leo? (Cancer? Taurus?) Though lipstick is often more of a habit and less of a well-thought-out plan, why not tap into what experts say about the zodiac to decide which lipstick to swipe across your lips next time you get ready? Seems like a solid idea to us. Ahead, find the very best lipstick according to your sign—and, you know, science.
Aries
Aries is an "enthusiastic bundle of high energy," according to famed astrologer Susan Miller. "You do everything with gusto: eating, playing squash, making love," she writes. Obviously, you need a coral-colored lipstick from a company that prides itself in being all-natural and good for the Earth.
Lipstick in Coral Shell, $25; at Coastal Classic Creations
Taurus
"How something feels, sounds, smells or tastes matters to you–a lot," Miller says about the Taurus woman. So just any old lipstick won't do—you need something special. "You love sex, good food, the touch and feel of certain fabrics against your skin," Miller continues. We bet this goes for a smooth balm that works to color both lips and cheeks.
RMS Beauty Lip2cheek in Modest, $36; at Net-a-Porter
Gemini
Miller tells us that "Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the communicative, inquisitive planet that guides rational and intellectual thinking." We feel like this pairs well with a dark eggplant-colored lipstick—from an all-natural, super environmentally-friendly brand.
Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick in Aubergine, $29; at 100% Pure
Cancer
"Cancer is sensitive to the phases of the moon, which can cause them to feel moody," Miller writes. A dark, moody lip color seems to be in order, then.
ILIA Tinted Lip Conditioner in Arabian Knights, $26; at ILIA
Leo
"A fire sign, Leo is known to be happy and warmhearted," Miller says. That happy, good-natured temper means you just need a quick swipe of color and gloss to start your day.
Siren Lipstick in Tempt, $25; at Vapour
Virgo
We've never seen a Virgo who doesn't look gorgeous with a pop of color on her lips. "You do have the tendency to see things in black-and-white extremes," Miller writes. For a gal who sees the world in dark and light, a little color never hurt anyone.
Truly Natural Lipstick in Bombshell, $13.99; at Honeybee Gardens
Libra
"Few signs are as well groomed and polished as yours," Miller writes of Libra. This ultra-sleek lip color is sure to make you look wide awake even on the most tired of mornings.
Pure Matte Lipstick in Vesuvio, $28; at NARS
Scorpio
We wouldn't suggest a violet lip gloss for everyone, but for you, Scorpio, it's a no-brainer. "Intense, driven and often secretive, Scorpio needs an outlet for your powerful emotions more than any other sign," Miller writes. Like, for example, this lip gloss.
RMS Beauty Lip Shine in Royal, $25; at Net-a-Porter
Sagittarius
"You’ve got a lot going for you," Sag, Miller writes, including "strength, your own natural rhythm, speed and the confidence you’ll win," thanks to Jupiter. So you don't need a bold lip—just a sheer nude will do.
ILIA Tinted Lip Conditioner in Hold Me Now, $26; at ILIA
Capricorn
Capricorns have got it going on. In Miller's words, "A Capricorn is very ambitious and likes to get ahead." So, obviously, you need a red lipstick.
Shiva Rose Elixer Lip Gloss, $24; at Vapour
Aquarius
"Your sign is highly intellectual, so you tend to 'live in your head,'" Miller writes. What better way to join the land of the living than to slap on a nude lipstick and make your way outside with your head held high?
Vice Lipstick in Nocturnal, $17; at Urban Decay
Pisces
If you're a Pisces, "your mind is so active that sometimes you’re a little shocked to remember you have a body you have to care for," Miller says. Clearly, you'll need a slick of ultra-luxe bright-pink lipstick to take care of your body—or at least your lips.
Tom Ford Lip Color in Flash of Pink, $53; at Neiman Marcus
