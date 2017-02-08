StyleCaster
The Coolest Lingerie to Shop Right Now

Leah Faye Cooper
by
Photo: Madewell

Lingerie runs the gamut from incredibly drab to incredibly extra. The former being so basic that you’d rather go commando, and the later being so over-the-top (read: tacky) that it’s borderline offensive. The best lingerie brands offer pieces that fall in the middle, marked by simple cuts and minimal embellishments—a bit of lace here, an understated floral print there.

Among the most recent labels to delve into this category is Madewell. Known for its denim and timeless, casual separates, the J. Crew sister brand just launched a range of intimates, comprised of bralettes, boyshorts, briefs and thongs.

Ahead, a look at our favorite pieces from the collection, along with equally cool pieces from Fortnight, Eberjey, ThirdLove and more. Just in time for Valentine’s Day—or any day, really.

Lace Liana Longline Bralette, $35; at Madewell

Lace Boyshort, $14.50; at Madewell

Lace Liana Triangle Bralette, $32; at Madewell

Lace Boyshort, $14.50; at Madewell

Cotton-Modal Eliza Cutout Bralette in Colorblock, $28; at Madewell

Cotton-Modal Bikini in Colorblock, $12.50; at Madewell

 

Mesh-Trimmed Michele Bralette, $32; at Madewell

Mesh-Trimmed Bikini, $12.50; at Madewell

Microfiber Lace & Fishnet Chemise, $41.23 (was $58.90); at Torrid

Lace Bralette, $47.60; at Etsy shop Petit Pois

Bedroom Eyes Bralette, $38.00; at Free People

Luna Longline, $98; at Fortnight

Luna Longline, $58; at Fortnight

 

Samantha Chang All Lace Full Slip, $119; at Journelle

Ashley Graham Phenomenon Underwire Halter Bra, $75; at Nordstrom

Ashley Graham Embroidered Panty, $30; at Nordstrom

Fleur du Mal Rose Lace Slip, $385; at Shopbop

Essaouira Bodysuit, $200; at Negative Underwear

New Look Lace Contrast Longline Bra, $20; at ASOS

New Look Lace Contrast Thong, $9.00; at ASOS

Front Closure Lace Racerback, $76; at ThirdLove

Jazz Time Underwire Bodysuit, $189 (was $315); at La Perla

Floral Lace Pullover Bralette, $36.50; at Gap

Stella McCartney Ophelia Whistling Bra, $160.00; at Anthropologie

Stella McCartney Ophelia Whistling Bikini, $90.00; at Anthropologie

Bardot 3/4 Underwire Bra, $48; at Natori

Cosabella Cheyenne Triangle Bralet, $98; at Barneys

Cosabella Cheyenne G-String Thong, $35; at Barneys

Love Stories Darling Stretch-Lace Soft-Cup Triangle Bra, $70; at Net-a-Porter

Lace Brief, $35; at Grana

Lace Triangle Bra, $55; at Grana

Lace Thong, $25; at Grana

Contrast Lace Triangle Bra, $38.00; at Topshop

Marissa Bodysuit, $134; at Eberjey

