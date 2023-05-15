15 Breezy Linen Shirts for Men to Wear All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A sturdy flannel shirt may help you face a brisk winter’s day, but there’s something to be said for a linen shirt, the closet staple for warmer spring and summer days. Rather than turning to sloppy go-to’s on balmy, sweltering days, embrace a dash of breezy style and polish with one of the best linen shirts on the market.

Unlike the thicker fabric of the Oxford cloth shirt, a linen shirt (or shirts made with a cotton and linen blend) is a reliable way to beat the heat in situations where things lean more towards “business casual” than black tie. And when you want something a bit more laidback than a starched dress shirt, a linen shirt can rise to the occasion. In fact, the best linen shirts can be worn with tailored chinos, or even linen trousers, both at the office or as part of a summer wedding ensemble.

Linen textiles are some of the oldest on record in the world, but that doesn’t mean the style isn’t modern and effortlessly cool. There are short-sleeve varieties and slightly dressier long-sleeve editions on the market. Before you can dream up an #OOTD, ensure one of the best linen shirts has a place in your closet. Start with these favorites.

The Best Linen Shirts for Men to Buy Now

The linen shirt gets a nice touch of refinement by way of Todd Snyder’s expertly cut shirting, which includes visually appealing details like a chest button pocket. The most impressive part? The use of heritage-quality Baird McNutt Irish linen.

Rodd & Gunn injects the linen shirt with a bit of devil-may-care cool by way of a spread collar that turns this into an ever-so-slightly dressy piece to wear with an easygoing summer suit.

Don’t spend an arm and a leg adding a new shirt to your summer style rotation. Nordstrom’s in-house linen shirt style is both agreeably priced and easy to style, with a button-down collar that nicely frames the face.

The debonair linen shirt gets turned on its head by way of this Western-inspired take, which gives the style some casually rugged appeal (cowboy boots sold separately).

When you want the breezy comfort of linen and yet the sharp look of a dress shirt, turn to Bugatchi. This option is cut like your favorite dress shirt, so it styles easily with a cotton summer suit.

The rugged texture of chambray meets the soft touch of linen in this durable take on the lightweight summer. Opt for one of two goes-with-anything colors for crisp summer style.

Your favorite Bonobos chinos have met their match. This wrinkle-resistant linen shirt pairs perfectly with a tailored pair of Italian cotton trousers, especially in a vivid color.

Linen poplin keeps things sleek and sharp while resisting wrinkles, and the blue plaid pattern is a fresh nod to laidback summer style. Plus, of course, you can wear this shirt untucked to the office or to a summer BBQ with ease.

The Abercrombie of your past summers is all grown up, with this well-fitting, 100 percent linen button-down on a mission to improve your off-duty style.

Don’t overthink your linen shirt this summer: Michael Kors has dialed in the fit and subtle design details of this versatile linen shirt, which should wear well with everything from olive cargo trousers to tan chino shorts.

Old-school military overshirts provided crucial style inspiration for this rugged linen shirt, boasting oversized front chest button pockets for your everyday carry. Throw it on over a Buck Mason tee on cooler-than-average spring and summer nights.

The best linen shirts are like the ultimate style hack—casual enough to be worn with tailored shorts, sharp enough to style with a summer suit, and with enough attitude (as with the cutaway collar on this shirt) to serve as a talking point all their own.

Take some style cues from traditional tropical shirts with the boxy fit and convertible collar of this eye-catching short-sleeve linen number. Your summer weekend look just got a serious upgrade by way of one of the best linen shirts.

Not every linen shirt has to mimic the tailored look of a long-sleeve dress shirt. Ornate vertical stripes and a roomier fit turn the style into an eye-catching, comfortable short-sleeve option ideal for teaming with cream-colored trousers and leather loafers.

Truly lighten things up in a major way for spring and summer with a soft shade of purple in a handsome, spread collar linen shirt from Italian menswear masters Canali.