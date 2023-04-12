The Best Linen Pants For Spring Are Only $25 From Target

Scroll To See More Images

Last spring, I embarked on a journey to find the best linen pants ahead of an upcoming beach vacation. I wanted a pair to throw over swimsuit bottoms on the way to the pool and to wear with a nice shirt and heels for dinner out. After trying on multiple pairs over $100, and walking away empty-handed, I was beginning to accept my fate of a linen-less vacation. The morning before my trip, I made a last-minute run to Target where I found not one, not two, but three pairs of my dream linen pants. The best part? Each pair was only $25. My receipt total for the three pairs was less than just one of the pairs I had tried from other stores and the pants exceeded all of my expectations.

A full year and multiple beach excursions have gone by since I purchased my holy grail linen Target pants. I can confidently say they are one of the best purchases I’ve ever made and I simply can’t stop wearing them. The material is soft and lightweight without being super see-through (I’d just recommend wearing a pair of nude underwear). The linen creases and wrinkles slightly with wear but in a way that looks natural—I’ve never found myself desiring a portable steamer mid-day.

I personally love styling mine with a ribbed tank, a bikini top or a crisp button-down for spring and summer days. Once you have this pair of linen pants in your closet, you’ll never want to wear jeans again—especially on brutally hot and humid days.

I’m 5’5” and the pants are slightly long on me in a good way—this means that if you’re a little taller, they’ll be the perfect length and if you’re a little shorter you can either wear them high-waisted or get them hemmed. If a trip to the tailor isn’t your thing, just throw them in the wash and they’ll shrink a bit (speaking from experience).

I own the Target linen pants in white (my favorite), beige (currently in stock) and a beige-and-white striped combo. Target has the exact style of pants in stock right now in five colors and patterns. If you order a pair and like the fit, keep your eye on the Target site for re-stocks of colors. The second Target adds the white pair back online, I’m buying another.

Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Beige

This beige pair will be your neutral go-to whether you’re hitting the beach or the grocery store.

Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Black

If you have a dressier event, black linen pants are a great pick. Wear this with a white silk tank and heels for an evening look.

Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Brown

This animal print pair of linen pants are perfect for your next vacation.

Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Orange

Orange is definitely one of the big colors for spring and summer this year. This citrus hue will add a fun pop of color to your look.

Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Blue

Bring tropical vacay energy to your every day with this adorable pair of patterned linen pants. To create the ultimate outfit, draw from any of the colors in the pattern and wear it in sweater, tank or bikini form.