The 10 Best Linen Pieces to Shop on Amazon This Spring & Beyond

It’s an undeniable fact that spring is the trickiest season to dress for. It calls for transitional pieces like lightweight jackets, along with breezier fabrics like linen. Luckily, there’s no shortage of such garments. While linen might seem like a bougie, coastal grandma, quiet luxury type of material, Amazon actually has some of the best linen clothing. The retailer offers a slew of cute options that are also super affordable.

But first, you might be wondering why we’re emphasizing linen for spring, summer and beyond. To start, “Linen, which is a natural bast fibre, has unparalleled characteristics such as a feel of freshness and a magnificent brilliance. It is very hygienic and imparts an air of satisfaction and style to the wearer,” according to this study. You’ll notice just by touching an article of clothing made from all or part linen, its softness and breathability. This is what makes it so relevant in spring and summer fashion.

Don’t wait until temperatures climb to 80 degrees to realize you need something like easy, breezy, cool linen to keep you from sweating through your clothes. It’s both the functional and trendy way to go when shopping for warm-weather closet essentials.

From pants and skirts to shirts and dresses, keep scrolling for the best linen clothing on Amazon. Almost everything on this list costs under $28, which is reason enough to get shopping!

CHARTOU Drawstring Linen Pants

I couldn’t find a more coastal grandma-worthy pair of pants than these drawstring ones

. They’d look so chic with a plain white tank and a button-down shirt worn open. Style all of that with flat leather sandals and gold jewelry to make people think you’re on a summer getaway in Europe.

Amazon Essentials Drawstring Wide Leg Linen Pant

These Amazon Essentials linen pants

are similar to the ones above, except this pair comes in plus sizes (XS through 6X, to be exact). They also have slightly more color options and a tad more linen in the mixed fabric blend. They’re so versatile that you could easily wear them to run errands, to the beach or even for brunch with friends.

The Drop Fiona Linen Midi Shirt Dress

If you’re too tired to figure out a full-blown outfit, just throw on this midi shirt dress from The Drop

. Who would’ve thought one garment could instantly make you look put-together and sophisticated? The Hummus, Black and White colorways are surefire closet staples.

Amazhiyu Linen Shift Dress

For days when the heat is simply unbearable, this linen shift dress

is going to be a lifesaver. It’s made from 100 percent linen and even has two side slant pockets. A floppy hat and white sneaks or leather sandals would make for the cutest picnic ‘fit.

Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Short

Linen shorts like these ones

are unparalleled when it comes to comfy and breathable clothing. There are so many different ways to style them, too, whether you’re off to the beach or traveling.

Yeokou Linen Romper

Who knew Amazon carries linen rompers

?! I sure didn’t. This one is absolutely adorable and looks like peak comfort to me. I could totally envision this exact outfit for an outing to the farmer’s market or park.

Asher Fashion Linen Maxi Skirt

Need a more dressed-up OOTD without heavy fabrics that’ll have you sweating in a split sec? This gorgeous maxi skirt

is here to help. It’s so flowy and honestly reminds me of something a princess would wear. Princesscore, anyone?

CHARTOU Flowy Linen Maxi Skirt

I’ve been seeing more and more maxi skirts

that have this kind of boho flair, and I’m definitely here for it. The Apricot and Black options would be so easy to style, but if you’re after a pop of color, the Green and Orange colorways are striking.

Karlywindow Long Sleeve Button Down Linen Shirt

Nobody wants to be stuck in a crisp, boxy, thick button-down shirt when the temperatures are rising. Swap yours for this linen button-down shirt

that’ll give you both a laidback fit and look—a coastal grandma vibe, if you will.

Merryfun Button Down Linen Shirt

This cuffed-sleeve shirt

has more of a casual feel to it, which is perfect for any of the fun spring and summer activities you have penciled into your calendar. It also comes in 15 gorg colors, so it might be a smart idea to grab a few.