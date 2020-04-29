Insta-Worthy Letter Boards That Are Cute Enough for Your Feed

Letter boards might have originally advertised marquee movie times or spread messages at church decades ago, but now they are the hottest item popping up in Instagram photos. Whether you want to use them as a way to display a motivational motto or say something snarky, letter boards are versatile and add a little bit of nostalgia to whatever you use them for. It harkens back to a simpler time without smartphones. It also shows that you took the time and effort to carefully craft a message, versus typing a quick message over a photo or brightly colored background on Insta.

The opportunities for messages are endless, too. Don’t think that you need to conform to any standards. Letter boards allow you to inject your personality into your board. You could compile cutesy messages, ironic quotes, snarky comments or even slightly passive-aggressive messages to your roommate to please take out the trash.

Felt letter boards usually come with a set of letters that you need to cut out or are pre-cut. You carefully arrange your letters and emojis to make your message. You can even use the letter boards for special occasions, like weddings, bridal showers or birthday parties.

We rounded up the best letter boards, which will fulfill all of your social media needs. One is even millennial pink-colored. Don’t worry, all of the options do include emojis.

1. Little Hippo Letter Board

The Little Hippo felt letter board, which is housed in an oak frame, is a great choice for any shopper who is planning on using this letter board on a daily basis. Whether you want to put up your weekly schedule or a daily mantra, this letter board provides you with plenty of possibilities — and letters. The dark gray letter board comes with a whopping 690 plastic pieces, including numbers, special characters, punctuation, symbols, emojis and three different sizes of letters. All of these come with a canvas pouch and a letter tray for organizational purposes.

2. MAINEVENT Pink Felt Letter Board Set

For those who love millennial pink, this stylish letter board provides a pop of color to any room. The vintage oak frame that holds the felt board is 12 inches x 17 inches. There are 374 pre-cut letters to play around with, as well as symbols, emojis, nine full words in script, picture holders and note clips. This board comes with a wood easel for propping up and a metal wall hook for hanging. It comes in a total of eight sizes and colors if you aren’t a fan of pink.

3. Gelibo Double Sided Letter Board

The Gelibo letter board essentially gives you two letter boards, so the possibilities are endless. One side is gray and the reverse side is black, so you don’t need to choose between which color you want. You get both instead! You can use one side for your schedule and the other side for an inspirational quote. The set comes with 376 pre-cut white letters, 188 pre-cut gold letters, bonus cursive words and cursive words for months and days of the week. The message board also comes with a stand and two metal hooks for hanging.