The Best Leggings That Won’t Pill, Stretch Or Fade, Even If You Wear Them Every Single Day

Whether you’re always at the gym or live for a great athleisure ensemble, having a few pairs of the best leggings for women in your wardrobe is definitely a must. Jeans, trousers and skirts are all great—but there’s nothing like leggings on days when you just want to hit the snooze button a few times, roll out of bed and throw on whatever articles of clothing are nearby. And while you can make sweatpants and pajamas look like they’re actual streetwear, it’s much easier to do with a pair of leggings. Just toss on a solid or patterned pair of leggings with a crop top or sports bra, and voila! You suddenly look like you tried at least a little bit.

And though most of us don a pair of supportive leggings while exercising, they’re actually so much more than just a workout look. Yes, leggings are great for hitting the treadmill or going to a hot yoga class, but they can be styled in so many different ways outside of your usual exercise routine. Even if you never set foot in a gym, you can find plenty of ways to wear leggings every single day—so we might as well shop the best leggings for women out there, right?

You can easily style all the best leggings—whether they’re solid or in a colorful pattern—with so many tops already in your closet. For a cool athleisure look, opt for a cropped workout top, graphic sweatshirt or matching sports bra. Just add some fashion sneakers, and you’re good to go. No one has to know whether or not you actually came from a yoga class. Then, if you want to elevate your go-to leggings a bit, try an oversized white button-down and trendy mule slides. Top it off with some chunky gold jewelry for an even chicer look.

No matter the season, you can create simple-but-effective outfits that start with a pair of the best leggings for women. Spring, summer, fall or winter, there are infinite ways to wear leggings—and we plan on trying out as many looks as we can. Of course, we’ll need to add a few new pairs to our wardrobes first. Any excuse to shop our favorite brands!

Thankfully, there are plenty of leggings available in classic hues (like black and navy) and fun, trendy prints, plus all different shapes and sizes—so you can snag a pair that’s perfect for you, no matter what size you wear. So whether you’re planning to use your leggings as workout-wear or want to find some new legging styles at affordable prices to try out, there’s definitely a pair of leggings waiting to join your wardrobe.

To give you a peek at some of the best leggings for women available right now, we rounded up our favorites below. These leggings are perfect for wearing every day—for exercise or for fashion—so go ahead and treat yourself to a pair (or three). Leggings might just be the most versatile article of clothing out there, and we can’t wait to create hundreds of different outfits with them now and in years to come.

1. Speed Pocket Run Crop Women’s Leggings

With a soft and structured fabric that also wicks away sweat (and dries super fast), these Under Armour crop leggings are a perfect everyday pick. This pair features an invisible side-seam pocket that’s secured by a zipper, too, so you can keep your keys and credit cards safe and out of sight.

2. Women’s All-In Tight

Not only is the dark pink color of this pair of Nike leggings enough of a reason to buy them, but they’re actually designed for all-day wear—not just for working out. Plus this adorable pair of best leggings for women includes two pockets: one on the side that can hold your phone and another back slip-in pocket for your cards or keys.

3. High-Waist Fleece-Lined Women’s Leggings

Perfect for wearing when the temperatures are cold, these fleece-lined leggings are both supportive and warm. They’re designed to feel like a sweatshirt for your legs, so you might want to snag a few pairs while you’re at it. Like the Nike pair above, too, these 90 Degrees By Reflex leggings also have a pocket for your phone!

4. Compressive High-Rise Women’s Legging

Girlfriend leggings are made with recycled plastic—but their sustainability doesn’t stop them from being comfortable, supportive and some of the best leggings for women. Available in eight different colors and in sizes XXS through 6XL (We love to see it!), these compressive leggings are seriously a must-have.

5. Ankle Women’s Leggings

For fans of a classic navy legging, allow us to introduce you to these Spalding ankle leggings. They’re made with 92% cotton and 8% spandex, so they’re totally comfy and breathable—whether you wear them to workout or just binge some Netflix. This pair comes in black and charcoal gray, too, so you might as well grab it in every color.

6. Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

For a huge selection of leggings in both straight and plus sizes, you definitely need to shop Athleta. These 7/8 length leggings—available in plum and brown, as well as classic black—feature a super soft fabric and a side pocket to store all your essentials while you run errands or work out.

7. Align Pant II

Available in sizes 0-14 and 19 different colors and patterns (!!), these Lululemon leggings feature a buttery soft and lightweight fabric that almost makes it feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. They’re designed specifically for yoga, but you can definitely wear these as part of a cool athleisure look at brunch with your BFFs, too.

8. Women’s Fast Crop Plus Tight

While it’s nice to have plenty of full-length leggings in our wardrobe, there’s something to be said for the cropped legging as well. For days when it’s just too hot outside to function, these plus-size Nike crop leggings will help keep you cool—while still giving you all the support you need.

9. High-Waisted 7/8 Length Women’s Leggings

Believe it or not, camo is back—and it’s low-key a really cute look. The print works well no matter the season (though we particularly love it for fall), so you might as well embrace the trend with this pair of camo high-waisted leggings. Plus, these leggings have pockets (!!), which is always a much-needed feature.

10. Leopard Elation Ultra High-Rise Tight

These adorable pink leopard print leggings come in sizes XXS through 3X—and in both tall and petite lengths. No matter your body shape, size or height, you can easily rock these cute animal print leggings all day long. They’re also available in a dark gray animal print too, in case pink isn’t totally your vibe.