The Best Leggings For Runners That’ll Keep You Dry and Comfortable

Finding a pair of figure-flattering leggings that also helps keep you dry on long sweaty runs is no easy feat. While leggings are undoubtedly designed to be comfortable and lightweight enough to keep you comfortable during your workout, many performance leggings and fitness tights do neither of the two. A good pair of leggings for runners should contour your figure without being too constricting that your circulation gets cut off, and they should have just enough stretch to allow you to move freely without getting the material getting totally stretched out after just an hour of wear time.

Whether you prefer to take your run outdoors or opt for the treadmill to get in your run, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite pairs on the market right now that won’t disappoint. These leggings are not only super comfortable, but they’re also designed with quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabrics to help keep you dry during your run, while some styles feature pockets to store your phone, keys, and other essentials without weighing you down.

1. Baeleaf Tummy Control Yoga Leggings These high-quality performance leggings offer some pretty premium sweat-wicking properties along with a figure-flattering fit that smooths and contours your curves. They’re great for outdoor runners too because they can hold car keys and even a slim smartphone securely. Baeleaf Tummy Control Yoga Leggings $22.99 buy it

2. TSLA Space High-Waist Dye Yoga Leggings These leggings are designed with an extra-high waist cut and are great for ensuring the ultimate stay-in powder, even during high intensity runs. Plus, they have over 20 different colorways and prints to choose from. TSLA Space High-Waist Dye Yoga Leggings $13.98 buy it

3. ODODOS Women's High Waisted Yoga Leggings These stylish running tights feature a side pocket big enough to securely hold your phone, keys, and credit cards while you jog. They also feature a extra wide waist band for extra tummy control. ODODOS Women's High Waisted Yoga… $22.98 buy it

4. The Gym People High Waist Leggings Available in over 25 different colors and patterns (including this stylish marble pattern), these moisture-absorbing workout tights will keep you cool and comfortable during long runs. The Gym People High Waist Leggings $28.99 buy it