The Best Figure-Flattering Leggings You Can Score on Amazon

Finding a pair of jeans that fit like a dream, are versatile enough to go with anything and that doesn’t cost a fortune is a hard enough task, but finding a pair of figure-flattering leggings takes this difficulty to next level. While leggings are undoubtedly designed to be comfortable and enhance the figure, many styles do neither of the two. A good pair of leggings should contour your figure without being too constricting that your circulation gets cut off, and should have just enough stretch to allow you to move freely without getting stretched out after just an hour of wear time.

Leggings also make for a great layering staple, and they’re a great way to add dimension to your look (say, paired under a flirty floral frock or under an oversized tunic) without sacrificing feeling comfortable. Then, there is, of course, the question of how to know whether the leggings you’re buying online are going to fit like a glove —or fit like a nightmare. To address this all too common dilemma, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite pairs on the market right now that won’t disappoint.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Leggings Depot High Waisted Solid Yoga Leggings

These flattering, high waisted leggings are completely opaque, so you don’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions. They’re also designed with a premium blend of brushed polyester and spandex for the utmost comfort.

2. Syrinx High Waisted Leggings

These comfortable leggings offer a tummy-control high rise design to keep you feeling your best, whether you’re at yoga class or shopping for groceries. They are made from 92% polyester and 8% Spandex, allowing for the perfect blend of softness and stretch.

3. IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants

These stylish leggings are just as functional as they are cute. They feature a side pocket to stow your phone or keys while you’re working out or on the go running errands. They also come in a huge range of shades and patterns.